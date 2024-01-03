en English
International Relations

2014: A Year of Significant Movements and Policy Shifts

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
A year of significant movements and policy shifts, 2014 marked a turning point in various sectors, including social justice, environmental activism, and international relations. A notable highlight was the rise of activism for police accountability, culminating in a national movement addressing racial equality and the demilitarization of the police.

A Shift in Foreign Policy

The year also marked a momentous decision by the Obama Administration to restore diplomatic relations with Cuba after over half a century, facilitated by a prisoner exchange that led to the freedom of the remaining ‘Cuban 5’. This significant shift in foreign policy was further exemplified by the progress in nuclear negotiations with Iran, illustrating a rare instance of diplomacy taking precedence over militarism in the Middle East.

Victories for Environmental Activism and LGBTQ Rights

In the realm of environmental activism, the anti-fracking movement made substantial strides, achieving bans in several states and cities across the United States and Canada. Simultaneously, the legalization of marijuana saw further expansion with gains in Oregon, Alaska, and Washington D.C., indicating a broader shift in drug policy. LGBTQ rights also saw significant progress with court decisions legalizing same-sex marriage in 35 states, signifying a key turning point.

Progressive Gains in Economic and Immigration Policies

In the economic sector, efforts to raise the minimum wage saw success in multiple states and cities, driven by grassroots campaigns and ballot initiatives. President Obama’s executive action on immigration policy, which effectively prevented the deportation of five million people, was another notable development, despite its failure to provide a pathway to citizenship.

Accountability and Solidarity

The release of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s torture report in the face of CIA opposition marked the beginning of a process to address past human rights abuses. Solidarity with Palestine became increasingly mainstream, with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement receiving growing international support.

Despite the low voter turnout and losses for the Democratic party in the elections, the widespread popularity of progressive ballot measures and campaigns for populist economic issues suggested a revitalization of the progressive movement, with anticipation for further advances in 2015.

International Relations Politics Social Issues
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

