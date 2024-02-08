15-Year Pursuit of 9/11 Justice Ends: Prosecutor Edward R. Ryan Steps Down

The Unyielding Pursuit of Justice: A Prosecutor's 15-Year Journey in the 9/11 Case Comes to an End

Edward R. Ryan, a Justice Department lawyer and one of the longest-serving prosecutors in the September 11, 2001, case, has stepped down from his role after 15 years of relentless pursuit of justice. Ryan dedicated his career to a singular cause: bringing to trial Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and four other prisoners charged with conspiring in the terrorist hijackings that resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people in New York, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon.

A Hybrid Court and a Prolonged Battle

Ryan was part of a unique team of civilian and military prosecutors working within the confines of a hybrid military-civilian court at Guantanamo Bay. His departure from this court is seen as an indication that the trial, which has been delayed by prolonged pretrial hearings on admissible evidence, will not commence soon.

The case has been fraught with challenges, including determining the admissibility of evidence obtained through controversial methods such as torture. With the national security trial expected to last more than a year when it eventually starts, the journey towards justice has been a long and arduous one.

A Career Defined by a Single Case

Ryan's involvement in the case began in 2008 when the prisoners first appeared in court at Guantanamo Bay. Since then, he has been present for nearly all subsequent pretrial hearings, his commitment unwavering despite the many obstacles.

However, the toll of frequent travel to Guantanamo Bay and the impact on his family have become too difficult for Ryan to manage. In an email to victims' family members, he expressed his decision to leave, citing the challenges of the case and the distance from home.

A Bittersweet Return Home

Following his resignation, Ryan plans to return to North Carolina, where he previously worked as a federal prosecutor before his assignment at Guantanamo. His departure marks the end of a significant chapter in the 9/11 case and raises questions about the future of the trial.

As the world continues to grapple with the aftermath of the terrorist attacks that shook the globe, the quest for justice remains an ongoing struggle. Ryan's 15-year journey serves as a poignant reminder of the tireless efforts made by those seeking to hold accountable those responsible for the devastating events of September 11, 2001.

In the face of adversity, Ryan's dedication to the case has been a testament to the enduring pursuit of justice. As he embarks on a new chapter in his life, his contributions to the 9/11 case will not be forgotten.