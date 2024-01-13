en English
Politics

15% Rise in Asian American Eligible Voters: A Transformative Shift in U.S. Politics

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
15% Rise in Asian American Eligible Voters: A Transformative Shift in U.S. Politics

Asian American eligible voters have been at the center of a significant demographic shift in the United States, with their numbers surging by 15% in the past four years. This growth, amounting to approximately 2 million new voters, surpasses the 3% increase in all eligible voters and the 12% rise in Hispanic eligible voters, according to a new study by the Pew Research Center.

A Surge in Asian American Voting Power

As we approach the upcoming presidential election, projections show that there will be approximately 15.0 million Asian Americans eligible to vote. This population will constitute 6.1% of the total eligible voting population in the United States. Despite this substantial growth, the fact remains that only 58% of the Asian American population in the U.S. are eligible to vote. This is a lower rate than the national average of 72%.

Immigration and Citizen Status

The Pew study attributes this discrepancy in voting eligibility to the substantial immigrant population within the Asian American community. A significant portion of these individuals have not yet obtained U.S. citizenship, rendering them ineligible to vote. This group includes permanent residents, individuals on temporary visas, and unauthorized immigrants.

Naturalized Citizens and the Asian American Vote

One unique characteristic of the Asian American voting demographic is the high percentage of naturalized citizens. The study reveals that 56% of eligible Asian American voters are naturalized citizens, outpacing the 44% of voters who were born in the U.S. This makes them the only major racial or ethnic group where more of its eligible voters are naturalized citizens than U.S. born.

In conclusion, the rise in Asian American eligible voters signifies a transformative shift in the U.S. political landscape. As this population continues to grow and shape the electoral process, their influence on policy and representation will undoubtedly increase. Therefore, understanding this demographic becomes crucial for future political discourse and strategy.

Politics United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

