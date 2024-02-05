14th Amendment's Section 3: A Constitutional Pivot Point in Trump's Political Future

Mark Graber, a constitutional law professor at the University of Maryland, has brought to light the long-forgotten sections of the 14th Amendment, specifically Section 3, which has gained sudden relevance in the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. The assault, incited by then-President Donald Trump, led to a ripple effect across the American legal landscape, as states like Colorado and Maine invoked this once dormant section to disqualify Trump from their ballots, citing his role in the insurrection.

Unearthing the 14th Amendment's Section 3

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, untouched since World War I, stands as a constitutional guard against insurrection and rebellion. According to this provision, any person who has engaged in insurrection against the United States, or given aid to its enemies, is disqualified from holding any office. Graber's research has stirred a constitutional debate, offering a fresh perspective on this lesser-known section and its potential impact in the modern political landscape.

Modern Interpretations and Precedents

Triggered by the Capitol attack, the application of Section 3 has become a focal point in various lawsuits. Cases against Representatives Madison Cawthorn and Marjorie Taylor Greene have formed a baseline for the contemporary interpretation of insurrection, affirming that citizens have the power to challenge a candidate's eligibility under Section 3. These cases serve as a testament to the democratic resilience, allowing citizens to bridge the gap between the law and its execution.

As legal groups intensify their efforts to enforce Section 3 against Trump and his allies, the Supreme Court finds itself at the heart of a constitutional question that can redefine American politics. The court's decision could potentially bar Trump from future candidacy, with far-reaching implications for the 2024 presidential election.