Law

14th Amendment Debate: Supreme Court’s Decision Could Determine Trump’s Presidential Run

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
As the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections draw near, a constitutional debate has sparked around the applicability of the 14th Amendment on former President Donald Trump‘s eligibility to run for office again. This amendment rules that an individual cannot hold office if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion after swearing an oath to uphold the Constitution. This debate has emerged in the light of Trump’s alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

Political Perspectives & The Heart of the Debate

High-profile politicians such as California’s Governor Gavin Newsom and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley have voiced their belief that voters should determine a candidate’s eligibility. This view implies that disqualifying Trump could be perceived as a legal loophole overriding the public’s choice. However, the Constitution lays down clear, non-negotiable prerequisites for presidential eligibility, substantiated by the existence of the Electoral College and the 22nd Amendment that limits presidents to two terms.

State-Level Decisions & The Implications

Recently, the Colorado Supreme Court and the Maine Secretary of State have decided to remove Trump from Republican primary ballots based on the 14th Amendment. These state-level decisions have intensified the urgency for the U.S. Supreme Court to address this issue. The Supreme Court, which includes three justices appointed by Trump, now faces the task of reviewing evidence related to the insurrection, including testimony from key witnesses.

Supreme Court’s Role & The Potential Outcomes

The Supreme Court’s decision could affirm the constitutional rule of law and establish that the 14th Amendment applies to Trump, potentially rendering him ineligible to serve again. With over 700 people convicted of crimes related to the January 6 incident and evidence implicating Trump’s role, the legal questions surrounding this issue are far from trivial. The Supreme Court’s ruling will not only shape the 2024 Presidential race but also set a precedent for the interpretation and application of the 14th Amendment in future scenarios.

Law Politics United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

