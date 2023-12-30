en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

14th Amendment Challenges Trump’s Ballot Eligibility: A Political Tug-of-War

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:46 pm EST
14th Amendment Challenges Trump’s Ballot Eligibility: A Political Tug-of-War

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s eligibility for the 2024 presidential ballot is under scrutiny. Following the events of January 6, 2021, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, activists and legal groups are challenging Trump’s qualifications to run for office again. These challenges, rooted in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, specifically Section 3, could significantly reshape the political landscape in the United States.

14th Amendment Under the Lens

The 14th Amendment, particularly Section 3, prohibits any person from holding office if they engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the U.S., or provided aid or comfort to its enemies. The former President’s actions surrounding the Capitol riot have ignited arguments that he is disqualified from future public service under this provision.

State Decisions and Legal Implications

State courts and election officials are issuing conflicting rulings on Trump’s eligibility. While the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine’s Secretary of State have deemed Trump ineligible, Michigan and Minnesota’s state supreme courts have upheld his presence on their primary ballots. These rulings are on hold as other courts deliberate, with the U.S. Supreme Court expected to make the final decision. The legal debate around this issue is unprecedented, and there is increased pressure on the Supreme Court to provide a national resolution promptly.

Political Repercussions and the Future

The outcomes of these challenges have the potential to leave a lasting impact on the 2024 presidential race and the broader U.S. political landscape. Trump’s campaign has criticized the challenges as ‘election interference.’ Alternatively, some see these efforts as necessary checks and balances in the democratic process. Amidst these polarized views, the Supreme Court’s decision will be pivotal in determining the future of Trump’s political career and potentially setting a precedent for future elections.

0
Politics United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Imran Khan Disqualified from 2024 National Elections: A Shift in Pakistan's Political Landscape

By Rizwan Shah

Angela Millington: A Decade-long Unsolved Mystery in Essex

By Muhammad Jawad

PM Narendra Modi: India Today's Newsmaker of the Year 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Retirements Reshape US Political Landscape Ahead of Elections

By Saboor Bayat

PM Modi's Unplanned Visit to Ujjwala Beneficiary's Home: A Rare Glimps ...
@India · 6 mins
PM Modi's Unplanned Visit to Ujjwala Beneficiary's Home: A Rare Glimps ...
heart comment 0
Rajyavardhan Rathore Pledges to Serve Rajasthan: A New Era in State Governance

By Salman Khan

Rajyavardhan Rathore Pledges to Serve Rajasthan: A New Era in State Governance
Uganda in 2023: A Mosaic of Governance, Tradition, and Society

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda in 2023: A Mosaic of Governance, Tradition, and Society
Nigeria’s House of Representatives Approves N28.78 Trillion Budget for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's House of Representatives Approves N28.78 Trillion Budget for 2024
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight
Latest Headlines
World News
Masking Symptoms: U.S. Workers Turn to Cold and Allergy Medications Amid Pandemic
56 seconds
Masking Symptoms: U.S. Workers Turn to Cold and Allergy Medications Amid Pandemic
The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the 'Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports'
58 seconds
The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the 'Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports'
Imran Khan Disqualified from 2024 National Elections: A Shift in Pakistan's Political Landscape
1 min
Imran Khan Disqualified from 2024 National Elections: A Shift in Pakistan's Political Landscape
Rain Plays Spoilsport in Sydney Sixers Vs Thunder BBL Match
1 min
Rain Plays Spoilsport in Sydney Sixers Vs Thunder BBL Match
Toronto Raptors Trade OG Anunoby to New York Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Second-Round Pick
1 min
Toronto Raptors Trade OG Anunoby to New York Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Second-Round Pick
Premier League: Nottingham Forest and Manchester United Draw in Tightly Contested Match
2 mins
Premier League: Nottingham Forest and Manchester United Draw in Tightly Contested Match
Crystal Palace Ends Winless Streak with 3-1 Victory over Brentford
2 mins
Crystal Palace Ends Winless Streak with 3-1 Victory over Brentford
Iowa State Cyclones: A Season of Growth and Promise for the Future
3 mins
Iowa State Cyclones: A Season of Growth and Promise for the Future
2023 Women's College Basketball: Anticipated Showdowns and Pivotal Games Ahead
3 mins
2023 Women's College Basketball: Anticipated Showdowns and Pivotal Games Ahead
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
24 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
6 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app