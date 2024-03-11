14,000 Punjab Teachers Seek CM Maryam Nawaz's Aid for Job Regularisation

Over 14,000 secondary school educators in Punjab, employed from 2014 to 2018, are facing prolonged uncertainties concerning their job regularisation, despite ten years of service. The educators, a majority of whom are women, have reached out to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, seeking her urgent intervention to secure their employment status permanently. This group of educators highlights a systemic issue within the Punjab School Education Department, exacerbated by successive governments' failure to address their plight.

Unresolved Issues and Collective Appeal

The educators, who were initially appointed on a contract basis, find themselves in a precarious situation as they are now overage for other government positions, leaving them with limited career options. A letter to the Punjab Chief Minister, penned by the Punjab Government Schools Association of Computer Teachers President Kashif Shahzad Ch, underscores the urgency of the matter. It highlights the educators' collective plea for the regularisation of their positions, as per the provisions of the Punjab Regularisation Service Act, which mandates the regularisation of contract employees' services after three years.

Impact on Education and Future Prospects

The ongoing uncertainty has not only placed the educators' futures at risk but also compromised their ability to effectively contribute to the education sector. Naseem Tahira, one of the affected teachers, voiced concerns over the adverse effects of this uncertainty on teaching quality and students' learning experience. With Punjab facing a significant shortage of teachers, the regularisation of these educators' jobs could alleviate some of the pressures on the public school system. Moreover, many of these educators, who hold advanced degrees, are finding themselves stuck without a clear path forward, underscoring the urgent need for a resolution.

A Call for Government Action

The situation calls for immediate attention from the Punjab government, with the educators' futures hanging in the balance. The collective appeal to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif represents a desperate cry for help from a group of dedicated professionals who have served Punjab's education sector for a decade. The resolution of this issue would not only secure the livelihoods of over 14,000 educators but also signify a positive step towards addressing systemic issues within the Punjab School Education Department. As the educators await a response, the broader implications of their situation reflect ongoing challenges in the regularisation of contract employees across various sectors.

The plight of these educators serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges facing contract workers seeking job security and recognition for their contributions. As the situation unfolds, the education sector in Punjab, and potentially other regions, watches closely, hoping for a resolution that can offer both immediate relief for the affected educators and long-term improvements in employment regularisation practices.