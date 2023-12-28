en English
138 Years of the Indian National Congress: A Journey of Transformation and Turbulence

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:10 am EST
On this day, 138 years ago, the foundation was laid for the Indian National Congress (INC), a political entity that would become instrumental in shaping India’s destiny. The INC, initially formed by Allan Octavian Hume and 72 other noteworthy individuals, primarily served as a platform for airing grievances against British rule and influencing policy changes. However, its role quickly expanded, transforming into a beacon of unity among India’s diverse populace, an advocate for national regeneration, and a bridge fostering stronger ties between England and India.

The Evolution of the INC

Over the years, the INC metamorphosed from a moderate platform into a powerful force behind India’s nationalist movement. This transformation was marked by a split in 1906 between the moderate and extremist factions, each advocating a different approach to British rule. The advent of Mahatma Gandhi marked another turning point for the Congress, pushing it towards mass movement, striving for ‘Purna Swaraj’ or complete independence, and social reform. This journey culminated in India’s independence in 1947, a triumph mired in the tragedy of Partition.

Post-Independence Dominance and Internal Conflicts

In the years following India’s independence, the INC dominated the political landscape, winning the first six general elections under leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru. It propagated principles of secularism, state-driven industrialization, and non-alignment in foreign policy. However, internal conflicts and power struggles started to emerge, particularly following Lal Bahadur Shastri’s sudden demise. The split between Indira Gandhi’s Congress (R) and Morarji Desai’s Congress (O) presented significant electoral challenges.

The Decline of the INC and the Emergence of the BJP

The declaration of Emergency from 1975 to 1977 marked a shift in the INC’s fortunes. Subsequent electoral losses underscored a changing political landscape. Despite intermittent returns to power, the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 1990s introduced a significant political alternative. The INC’s dominance started to wane, as evidenced by the reduced seat count in the 2014 and 2016 elections.

This historical account of the INC’s evolution underscores its significant role in India’s political landscape, from colonial times to the present. As the INC celebrates another year of its existence, it stands as a testament to the resilience and unity of a diverse populace rallying for a common cause.

 

 

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

