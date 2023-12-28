en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

13 Killed in Devastating Bus-Truck Collision in Madhya Pradesh: An Urgent Call for Road Safety

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:05 am EST
13 Killed in Devastating Bus-Truck Collision in Madhya Pradesh: An Urgent Call for Road Safety

A tragic accident unfolded last night in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, where a privately-owned bus collided head-on with a truck, setting off a catastrophic fire. The devastating event claimed the lives of 13 individuals and left 18 others battling injuries. The ill-fated bus was transporting approximately 30 passengers from Guna to Aron when disaster struck at around 8:30 pm.

Investigation Unveils Shocking Irregularities

Further investigation into the incident revealed alarming irregularities. The bus, owned by BJP leader Dharmendra Sikarwar, was found to be operating with expired fitness and insurance certificates. Furthermore, it had not paid road tax since 2021. These findings underscore the urgent need for stricter regulations and oversight in road safety and vehicle maintenance to prevent such calamitous incidents.

State Officials Respond to the Tragedy

In response to the horrific event, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow and announced the launch of a thorough inquiry. He has pledged strict action against those found responsible for the tragic event. Yadav has also announced financial assistance for the victims, promising INR 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and INR 50,000 to the injured. He is maintaining close contact with local authorities and plans to visit the accident site.

Guna police official Vijay Kumar Khatri confirmed that 12 bodies were recovered from the accident site and the injured were swiftly transported to the district hospital.

Union Minister Expresses Grief

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined in expressing sorrow over the incident and has directed local officials to expedite relief and rescue operations. The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of inadequate road safety measures and emphasizes the need for responsible driving behavior.

Deadly road accidents have become a common occurrence in India due to reckless driving, poor road conditions, and aging vehicles. The government has set a target to reduce road accident deaths by 50 percent by 2024. This tragic incident underscores the urgency of meeting this target and the need for effective measures to ensure road safety.

0
Accidents India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach

By Salman Khan

Spike in Drunk Driving Arrests Precede New Year in Western Cape

By BNN Correspondents

Car Crash in Mosta Leads to Serious Injuries: An Exploration of Data Privacy

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy Strikes Amidst Severe Weather: Six-Year-Old Boy Dies in Victoria

By Geeta Pillai

Panama-Flagged Vessel Hits Russian Naval Mine in Black Sea: Two Sailor ...
@Accidents · 51 mins
Panama-Flagged Vessel Hits Russian Naval Mine in Black Sea: Two Sailor ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Pile-Up on GT Road: One Dead, 33 Injured in Foggy Collision

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Pile-Up on GT Road: One Dead, 33 Injured in Foggy Collision
Storm Pia Triggers Maersk Container Loss at Sea; EU Mourns Jacques Delors

By Wojciech Zylm

Storm Pia Triggers Maersk Container Loss at Sea; EU Mourns Jacques Delors
Guna Bus Tragedy: Negligence and Political Influence Claims 13 Lives

By Rafia Tasleem

Guna Bus Tragedy: Negligence and Political Influence Claims 13 Lives
Tragic Drowning of Toddler in Backyard Pool Underscores Need for Robust Pool Safety Measures

By Salman Khan

Tragic Drowning of Toddler in Backyard Pool Underscores Need for Robust Pool Safety Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
35 seconds
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
37 seconds
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
52 seconds
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions
56 seconds
Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
2 mins
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
3 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby's Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated 'Core Participants'
4 mins
Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby's Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated 'Core Participants'
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
5 mins
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
6 mins
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
3 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
13 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app