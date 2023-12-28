13 Killed in Devastating Bus-Truck Collision in Madhya Pradesh: An Urgent Call for Road Safety

A tragic accident unfolded last night in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, where a privately-owned bus collided head-on with a truck, setting off a catastrophic fire. The devastating event claimed the lives of 13 individuals and left 18 others battling injuries. The ill-fated bus was transporting approximately 30 passengers from Guna to Aron when disaster struck at around 8:30 pm.

Investigation Unveils Shocking Irregularities

Further investigation into the incident revealed alarming irregularities. The bus, owned by BJP leader Dharmendra Sikarwar, was found to be operating with expired fitness and insurance certificates. Furthermore, it had not paid road tax since 2021. These findings underscore the urgent need for stricter regulations and oversight in road safety and vehicle maintenance to prevent such calamitous incidents.

State Officials Respond to the Tragedy

In response to the horrific event, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow and announced the launch of a thorough inquiry. He has pledged strict action against those found responsible for the tragic event. Yadav has also announced financial assistance for the victims, promising INR 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and INR 50,000 to the injured. He is maintaining close contact with local authorities and plans to visit the accident site.

Guna police official Vijay Kumar Khatri confirmed that 12 bodies were recovered from the accident site and the injured were swiftly transported to the district hospital.

Union Minister Expresses Grief

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined in expressing sorrow over the incident and has directed local officials to expedite relief and rescue operations. The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of inadequate road safety measures and emphasizes the need for responsible driving behavior.

Deadly road accidents have become a common occurrence in India due to reckless driving, poor road conditions, and aging vehicles. The government has set a target to reduce road accident deaths by 50 percent by 2024. This tragic incident underscores the urgency of meeting this target and the need for effective measures to ensure road safety.