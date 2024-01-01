£120M St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light Amid Legal Wrangle

A landmark decision has resulted in the approval of a £120 million development project in the heart of St Helier, Jersey — a project that has been the subject of much political contention and legal disputes. The development, christened Les Sablons, includes the construction of 238 apartments and a 103-room hotel, as well as cafés and a restaurant. The project, nestled between Broad Street and Commercial Street, aims to address the island’s housing shortage, boost the local tourism industry, and generate around 150 job opportunities.

Overcoming Legal Hurdles

The road to approval was fraught with legal challenges, culminating in a landmark ruling by the Royal Court. The court found that Deputy Hilary Jeune, the Assistant Environment Minister, had acted unlawfully in initially blocking the project. The decision to approve the project was ultimately made by Deputy Tom Binet, the island’s Infrastructure Minister, following the court’s ruling.

A Source of Political Tension

The project has been a hotbed of political tension on the island. Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore expressed disappointment over Jeune’s initial decision to veto the development, asserting that it did not align with government priorities or the recommendations of the independent planning inspector. This political chess game has been observed with keen interest, both on the island and beyond.

Mixed Reactions to the Approval

The project’s approval has evoked a mixed bag of reactions. Supporters laud it as a much-needed step towards economic growth, addressing housing affordability concerns, and creating jobs. Critics, on the other hand, have voiced concerns about the political process involved in the approval, sparking discussions on the island’s governance and decision-making processes.