120,000 Muslims Gather for Peaceful Ramadan Prayers at Al-Aqsa Amid Regional Tensions

Amidst heightened regional tensions, the second Friday of Ramadan at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque marked a significant moment of peaceful worship, with around 120,000 Muslims gathering for prayers. This event stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of devotion and the possibility of tranquility in a region often marred by conflict. The Islamic Waqf, overseeing the mosque, and Israeli police confirmed the peaceful passage of the event, highlighting efforts to maintain calm despite the backdrop of unrest.

Unprecedented Attendance and Security Measures

The Islamic Waqf reported an impressive turnout of 120,000 worshippers, a significant increase from the previous week's 80,000. Israeli police had strategically deployed thousands of officers in and around Jerusalem's Old City to ensure the event's peaceful conduct. Their presence aimed to deter any disturbances and address attempts to incite violence through misinformation on social media. Notably, this year's Ramadan prayers have unfolded peacefully, contrasting with past years where tensions have escalated into violence.

Overcoming Barriers for Peaceful Worship

This year's peaceful assembly is particularly noteworthy against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Despite calls from terror groups for confrontations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, worshippers and authorities have demonstrated a commitment to peace and devotion. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that worshipper numbers would remain unrestricted, emphasizing the importance of access to this sacred site for all. The Israeli defense body COGAT also played a role in facilitating peaceful worship by setting age and gender criteria for West Bank Palestinian attendees, aiming to minimize potential for conflict.

Historical and Religious Significance of Al-Aqsa

The Al-Aqsa Mosque, located on the Temple Mount, holds profound religious significance for both Muslims and Jews, making it a focal point of the Israeli-Arab conflict. For Muslims, it is the third-holiest site in Islam, while for Jews, the Temple Mount is the holiest site, where two biblical Temples once stood. The peaceful conduct of Ramadan prayers amidst ongoing tensions underscores the potential for coexistence and respect for religious and historical significances.