Bangladesh

12 JS polls: Armed forces to be deployed from tomorrow

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
12 JS polls: Armed forces to be deployed from tomorrow

The nation’s armed forces have been called upon to ensure a secure, just, and orderly election scheduled for the 7th of January 2024. As a gesture of goodwill towards the civil power, this support will be offered within the period spanning from the 3rd to the 10th of January. This provision is backed by Section 126 of the constitution regarding civil power support and will serve to encourage local civil administration and the Election Commission (EC) throughout the nationwide election process.

Deployment and Coordination of Forces

Armed forces members will be strategically placed at key locales and additional suitable locations throughout each district, upazila, and metropolitan region. Area-based deployment was successfully completed through the returning officers’ requests and thorough harmonization with various stakeholders. Specifically, assignments allocated include 62 district-based duties given to Bangladesh Army members, and isolated upazila duty for Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in 45 regions.

Further Extension of Force Capabilities

Moreover, notable bordering and coastal assignments will be undertaken collaboratively by the army, BGB, and Coast Guard, covering 47 bordering upazilas and 4 coastal upazilas. Also, 19 coastal upazilas, including Bhola and Barguna districts, will be patrolled by Bangladesh Navy members.

Helicopter Aid in Remote Areas and Election Assistance

Bangladesh Air Forces (BAF) will be extending their services to furnish election aid, especially to the remote areas in hilly terrains. Helicopters have been prepared by BAF, ready to be deployed as needed. The BAF fleet will offer an indispensable aerial assistance to polling stations in less accessible regions, ensuring a considerable reach.

Election Coordination Cell at the Armed Forces Division

A coordination cell, inclusive of representatives from various law enforcement agencies, ministries, and divisions, has been established at the armed forces division. This cell will be functional until the 10th of January and will serve as a significant source of crucial administrative support.

All-Out Preparation Promises Peaceful Police

The armed forces have undertaken an all-out preparation initiative. This measure ensures the availability of essential resources and assistance at hand, all aimed towards fulfilling the ever-so-important goal. That goal is to provide a conducive environment for holding the peaceful and well-ordered 12th national parliamentary election in our nation.

0
Bangladesh Military Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

