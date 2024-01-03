118th Congress Marked by Low Productivity Amid Partisan Divide

The 118th United States Congress ushered in an era of stagnation, with a mere 34 acts of legislation seeing the light of day, marking the least productive year in decades. This inertia stands in stark contrast to the 3,018 rulings issued by federal regulatory agencies, illuminating the growing influence of executive orders and agency regulations in the lawmaking process. The reasons for such low legislative productivity primarily stem from the power division between the Republican-majority House and the Democrat-led Senate, coupled with a polarized political landscape.

A Stalled Legislative Agenda

Several critical issues remain in the limbo of legislative inaction, including the farm bill, Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization, and federal spending bills exceeding 1.5 trillion. This impasse is further complicated by the approaching 2024 election year, which is expected to detract attention from lawmaking and shift it towards campaigning, making significant legislative achievements unlikely.

Debate Over Border Security and Immigration

Persistent disagreements on issues such as border security, immigration policy, and the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) continue to stymy progress. The House has initiated an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, led by Republican lawmakers, which could potentially shift the legislative focus even further.

The Economic Challenges Ahead

The federal government’s gross national debt has soared beyond 34 trillion, setting a new record and raising concerns about the impending political and economic challenges. Inflation and interest rates have surged due to rampant government borrowing, primarily driven by pandemic-related expenses. Despite the debt not currently weighing on the U.S. economy, it poses a potential threat to national security and major programs in the future. Partisan disagreements persist on how to tackle this issue, with the Biden administration advocating for tax increases and enhanced IRS funding, while Republicans demand significant cuts to non-defense government programs and clean energy tax credits.

As the 2024 elections loom on the horizon, the legislative agenda is expected to be overshadowed by campaign priorities, with both parties focusing on their respective agendas rather than pursuing collaborative lawmaking.