117th IPRM Meeting Addresses Illegal Detentions and Ongoing Challenges in Georgia

The 117th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting held in Ergneti, Georgia, focused on the plight of Georgian citizens illegally detained by Russian occupation forces and recent developments along the occupation line. The gathering took place on February 13, 2024, with the Acting Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia and the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus co-facilitating the discussions.

Demand for Justice and Accountability

Georgian State Security Service (SSS) representatives at the meeting asserted their demands for punishment of those responsible for the killing of a Georgian citizen, Tamaz Ginturi. He was fatally shot during an attempted illegal arrest by occupation forces in November 2023. In the wake of this tragedy, SSS officials emphasized the need for accountability and justice for the victim's family.

Ongoing Challenges and Humanitarian Concerns

Participants of the 117th IPRM meeting addressed the ongoing challenges faced by conflict-affected communities. These issues included recent security incidents, detentions, and humanitarian problems. As a testament to the severity of the situation, it was reported that two more Georgian citizens had been illegally detained in the occupied Tskhinvali region.

Illegal 'Borderisation' Activities and Freedom of Movement

During the meeting, two cases of illegal 'borderisation' activities by Russian-backed forces were observed. These actions have further complicated the lives of those living near the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL). In response to these developments, the co-facilitators from the European Union Monitoring mission and the OSCE emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of affected communities and called for the establishment of full freedom of movement along the ABL.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to address the concerns raised and to work towards the release of remaining detainees. Participants agreed to reconvene for the next IPRM meeting on March 20, 2024, to continue their efforts in resolving these pressing issues and improving the lives of those affected by the conflict.

