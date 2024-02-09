100 New Public Housing Units in Northwest Territories: A Step Toward Addressing the Housing Crisis

In a significant stride toward addressing the housing crisis in the Northwest Territories, Housing Minister Lucy Kuptana recently announced the construction or near-completion of 100 new public housing units. This marks the first expansion of public housing in the territory after several decades.

Advertisment

A Glimmer of Hope Amidst a Severe Housing Crisis

The new housing units, which include single units, duplexes, and senior accommodations, are part of a multi-year capital plan worth $130 million. This plan aims to construct and repair approximately 500 housing units across the territory. Over $50 million in funding for these new units was provided by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.

However, the severity of the housing crisis in the Tlicho region, particularly in the community of Gameti, has cast a shadow over this progress. Jane Weyallon Armstrong, the MLA for Monfwi, has criticized the development as insufficient, especially for the Indigenous population. With over 200 people on the waitlist and many homes in dire need of repair, the addition of just two new units for Gameti seems woefully inadequate.

Advertisment

Challenges and Delays

The housing crisis in the Northwest Territories has been exacerbated by transportation delays and the impact of summer wildfires, which have caused significant disruptions to construction and repair efforts. Moreover, climate change and disruptions to material supply chains have posed further challenges to the territory's housing construction efforts.

Despite these obstacles, Housing NWT remains committed to promoting a culture of working together as a community to address housing challenges. The organization has engaged in discussions with Indigenous governments and communities to plan and construct the 100 additional public housing units, with a focus on climate resiliency in housing design.

Advertisment

Housing Remains a Critical Concern

As the territorial legislature prepares to set priorities, housing remains a critical concern for many MLAs. While the recent expansion of public housing is a step in the right direction, it is clear that much more needs to be done to address the severe housing crisis in the Northwest Territories, particularly in the Tlicho region.

The new housing units are a beacon of hope for many, offering the promise of safe and secure homes for families and individuals in need. However, as Armstrong poignantly pointed out, "we still have a long way to go."

As the Northwest Territories continues to grapple with the housing crisis, the construction of these 100 new public housing units represents a crucial first step toward providing safe and secure homes for all residents. However, the road ahead is long and fraught with challenges. It is clear that a sustained and concerted effort will be required to address the housing crisis in the territory and ensure that everyone has access to the safe and secure housing they deserve.