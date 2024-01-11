Polish Pair’s Unlikely Partnership Earns Spot in European Figure Skating Championship Final

In an electrifying return to the international stage, Polish figure skating pair Julia Szczecinina and Michał Woźniak have re-established Poland’s presence in the European Championships, a feat not seen in over a decade. Beating out teams from the Czech Republic and Ukraine, the duo’s score of 53.61, nearly matching their personal best, carries them to the top sixteen and to the final round of the pairs figure skating competition in Kowno.

Unexpected Partnership Springs Success

Szczecinina, a Russian-born skater who once represented Hungary and was an Olympic contender, found herself without a partner due to a COVID positive test. Woźniak, despite facing resistance within the Polish figure skating community, saw an opportunity. He extended an invitation to Szczecinina, who now calls Switzerland home, to form an unlikely pair.

Outperforming the Competition

Despite minor issues with Szczecinina’s landings, the team outperformed their Czech and Ukrainian counterparts. Their success at the Championships marks a significant comeback for Poland, securing a spot in the competition’s final after a long eleven-year hiatus.

Looking Ahead

With a place in the top sixteen, the pair now looks forward to their free program, scheduled for the upcoming Thursday at 19:00. This opportunity offers them a platform to cement their position and showcase their skills on an international arena, promising an exciting competition.