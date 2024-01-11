en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Polish Pair’s Unlikely Partnership Earns Spot in European Figure Skating Championship Final

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Polish Pair’s Unlikely Partnership Earns Spot in European Figure Skating Championship Final

In an electrifying return to the international stage, Polish figure skating pair Julia Szczecinina and Michał Woźniak have re-established Poland’s presence in the European Championships, a feat not seen in over a decade. Beating out teams from the Czech Republic and Ukraine, the duo’s score of 53.61, nearly matching their personal best, carries them to the top sixteen and to the final round of the pairs figure skating competition in Kowno.

Unexpected Partnership Springs Success

Szczecinina, a Russian-born skater who once represented Hungary and was an Olympic contender, found herself without a partner due to a COVID positive test. Woźniak, despite facing resistance within the Polish figure skating community, saw an opportunity. He extended an invitation to Szczecinina, who now calls Switzerland home, to form an unlikely pair.

Outperforming the Competition

Despite minor issues with Szczecinina’s landings, the team outperformed their Czech and Ukrainian counterparts. Their success at the Championships marks a significant comeback for Poland, securing a spot in the competition’s final after a long eleven-year hiatus.

Looking Ahead

With a place in the top sixteen, the pair now looks forward to their free program, scheduled for the upcoming Thursday at 19:00. This opportunity offers them a platform to cement their position and showcase their skills on an international arena, promising an exciting competition.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 seconds ago
2024 US Presidential Election: Victory or Allegiance - The Trump Conundrum
As the 2024 United States presidential election looms large, a divisive question emerges within the ranks of the Republican Party: is it victory or allegiance to Donald Trump that matters more to his most ardent supporters, often dubbed the MAGA wing? With polls indicating Trump’s potential triumph in the forthcoming Iowa caucus and the New
2024 US Presidential Election: Victory or Allegiance - The Trump Conundrum
Boy George Reveals His Feelings About Ex-lover Jon Moss After Legal Dispute
40 seconds ago
Boy George Reveals His Feelings About Ex-lover Jon Moss After Legal Dispute
Katra Honored as 'Best Clean City within Union Territory' under Swachhata Campaign
53 seconds ago
Katra Honored as 'Best Clean City within Union Territory' under Swachhata Campaign
Increasing Pentagon Dominance Raises Questions over US Governance: Charles Liu
12 seconds ago
Increasing Pentagon Dominance Raises Questions over US Governance: Charles Liu
CES 2024: Unveiling Futuristic Gadgets and the Promise of a Tech-Integrated Future
14 seconds ago
CES 2024: Unveiling Futuristic Gadgets and the Promise of a Tech-Integrated Future
Fran Drescher Partners with Property Brothers to Renovate Housekeepers' Home on 'Celebrity IOU'
25 seconds ago
Fran Drescher Partners with Property Brothers to Renovate Housekeepers' Home on 'Celebrity IOU'
Latest Headlines
World News
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
2 mins
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
2 mins
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
2 mins
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
China Criticizes U.S. Over Taiwan Election Comments Amid Rising Tensions
3 mins
China Criticizes U.S. Over Taiwan Election Comments Amid Rising Tensions
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
3 mins
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
4 mins
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
4 mins
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
4 mins
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
4 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
4 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
48 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app