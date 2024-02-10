Westmoreland Planning Board to Revisit Subdivision and Site Plan Regulations: A Pivotal Moment for the Town

A Pivotal Moment for Westmoreland: Planning Board to Revisit Subdivision and Site Plan Regulations

In the quiet town of Westmoreland, New Hampshire, a significant shift in the landscape of land development is on the horizon. The Westmoreland Planning Board has announced a public hearing, scheduled for February 19th, 2024 at 6:30 PM, to discuss proposed changes to the Subdivision and Site Plan Regulations. The event will take place in the Westmoreland Town Hall, a beacon of local governance, and will be presided over by the board tasked with managing the town's growth.

The Heart of the Matter

The Westmoreland Planning Board, an essential cog in the town's administrative machine, is responsible for guiding the Growth Management Program. Their role encompasses the recommendation and administration of zoning and other land development regulations, including the Subdivision and Site Plan Regulations currently under review. These regulations, the backbone of land development in Westmoreland, hold the power to shape the town's future.

The upcoming public hearing serves as a platform for the board to present the proposed changes and for the community to voice their opinions. This crucial dialogue ensures that the regulations reflect not only the town's needs but also the desires of its residents. The board encourages all interested parties to attend, engage, and contribute to the discourse.

Accessibility in the Digital Age

Recognizing the importance of accessibility in today's digital age, the Westmoreland Planning Board has made provisions for remote participation in the public hearing. Individuals unable to attend in person can partake in the proceedings via Zoom, a testament to the town's commitment to inclusivity and transparency.

The Webinar ID for the remote participation is 950 5432 5064. By providing this digital avenue, the board ensures that every voice has an opportunity to be heard, regardless of geographical constraints.

A Call to Action

For those eager to delve deeper into the proposed changes, the updated regulations are available for review at the Selectmen's office during regular business hours. This opportunity allows individuals to familiarize themselves with the modifications and formulate informed opinions ahead of the public hearing.

As the date of the public hearing approaches, anticipation builds in the town of Westmoreland. This pivotal moment, where the town's past, present, and future intersect, holds the potential to redefine the landscape of land development in the community. The Westmoreland Planning Board, as the stewards of this process, invites all residents to partake in this democratic exercise and contribute to shaping the town's tomorrow.

