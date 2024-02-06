Virginia House Bill 928 Approved: A Protective Shield for Commercial Fishermen

In a unanimous move, the Virginia House Courts of Justice Criminal Subcommittee has approved House Bill 928, a significant legislative measure designed to shield commercial fishermen from harassment by recreational boaters. This resolution comes in the wake of a series of unpleasant incidents, the most notable among them being a jet skier's harassment of a menhaden fishing crew from Ocean Harvesters on 23 September 2023.

The Bill's Provisions and Sponsorship

Sponsored by Delegate Hillary Pugh Kent, the bill proposes to escalate the penalty for such harassment to a Class I misdemeanor. This classification carries a potential punishment of up to 12 months in jail, a fine of up to USD 2,500 (EUR 2,330), and the revocation of state hunting and fishing licenses for a duration of one to three years, depending on the offense count.

Support and Safety Concerns

The Virginia Waterman's Association (VWA) has voiced its support for the bill, emphasizing the pressing safety concerns and the manifold forms of harassment encountered by watermen, particularly during the warmer months. The bill provides legal protection to fishermen against harassment and interference from individuals or organizations, and is seen as a significant step in ensuring the safety and rights of commercial fishermen.

Controversy Surrounding Menhaden Fisheries

Ocean Harvesters, which operates the only large menhaden reduction fishery in Chesapeake Bay, has been the subject of criticism from environmentalists and sport-fishing groups. This has led to proposed legislation seeking to shut down menhaden fisheries in Virginia. However, this proposed legislation failed to gain traction.