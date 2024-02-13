Tackling Plastic Waste: Global Initiatives and a Call for Action

Chattogram, Bangladesh, a bustling port city, is wrestling with an environmental crisis that has far-reaching implications. Each day, it generates a staggering 249 tonnes of plastic waste, contributing significantly to the country's burgeoning plastic pollution problem.

Advertisment

A Nation Grappling with Plastic Waste

Bangladesh, particularly its capital Dhaka, has been identified as one of the top contributors to global plastic pollution. In a bid to combat this crisis, the government has launched the National Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management, focusing on the 3R approach: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

Commendable steps have been taken, including bans on single-use plastics. However, the involvement of the private sector is crucial to make a significant dent in the plastic waste problem.

Advertisment

The European Union's Single Use Plastic Directive

The European Union (EU) has taken decisive action to combat plastic waste with the Single Use Plastic Directive (SUP Directive) enacted in 2019. The directive aims to reduce plastic waste through a gradual implementation of regulations.

In Poland, for instance, plastic packaging is now marked with a dead turtle symbol, and entrepreneurs are required to keep records of single-use packaging. The directive also bans the introduction of single-use plastic articles and collects fees for single-use products.

Advertisment

The effects of the SUP Directive are already being felt, with increased product prices and additional obligations for entrepreneurs.

Western Australia's Ban on Single-Use Plastics

In January 2022, Western Australia implemented a Stage 1 ban on single-use plastics, further expanding to a Stage 2 ban in January 2023. The ban includes disposable plastic items such as produce bags, coffee cups, lids for food and drink containers, polystyrene packaging, microbeads, cotton bud sticks, and oxo-degradable additives.

Advertisment

Businesses in WA are now prohibited from supplying certain single-use plastics, with fines of $5,000 per offence. The government is working on strategies to reduce the impacts of single-use plastics, including bans on problematic plastic items and providing reusable alternatives.

Professor Roberta Mann of the University of Oregon School of Law suggests a Pigouvian tax on single-use plastics to address their environmental impact. This tax would ideally be set at the social cost of the fuel, but determining this cost can be challenging. Mann recommends starting with a politically acceptable level and adjusting it based on the product's usage and development of alternative solutions.

As we grapple with the plastic waste crisis, it's clear that a multi-pronged approach involving government, private sector, and individual action is necessary. The clock is ticking, and the future of our planet hangs in the balance.

Advertisment

1. Chattogram, Bangladesh, generates 249 tonnes of plastic waste daily, contributing significantly to the country's plastic pollution problem.

2. The Bangladeshi government has launched the National Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management, focusing on the 3R approach: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

Advertisment

3. The European Union's Single Use Plastic Directive aims to reduce plastic waste through gradual implementation of regulations.

4. Western Australia has implemented a ban on single-use plastics in two stages, starting in January 2022.

5. Professor Roberta Mann of the University of Oregon School of Law suggests a Pigouvian tax on single-use plastics to address their environmental impact.