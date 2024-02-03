Social Media: The New Public Health Hazard?

A parallel has been drawn between the societal damage caused by social media and the harm inflicted by public smoking – a comparison that underscores the growing global concern over the mental health implications of social media use. This analogy was made by Bronwyn Williams, a renowned economist and future trends analyst, echoing sentiments recently expressed by New York Mayor Eric Adams, who declared social media a public health hazard.

Acceptance Today, Abhorrence Tomorrow?

Williams's perspective is particularly striking as it draws on the historical trajectory of smoking which, once a socially accepted norm, has since become widely maligned due to its detrimental health effects. The suggestion is that social media usage could follow a similar path as the negative impacts become more evident. This is supported by a Statista survey, which found that 40% of U.S. social media users consider it to be addictive.

Regulating the Digital Landscape

Controversies surrounding tech giants like Meta have fueled these concerns. CEO Mark Zuckerberg was summoned before Congress to testify on the harm inflicted upon children by social media. His subsequent apology and commitment to creating safer platforms for teenagers have done little to assuage fears. There are now predictions that other nations will follow New York's lead in addressing mental health issues associated with social media, with measures including censorship, firewalls, age restrictions, and outright bans being considered.

The Global Perspective

These concerns are not confined to the Western world. The Arab Youth Survey 2023 revealed that over 60% of young Arabs believe their mental well-being has suffered due to social media use. In the United Arab Emirates, posting photos of others online without their consent can lead to prison time and hefty fines. The issue has taken on a darker tone in light of incidents such as a man in the U.S. beheading his father and posting the video on YouTube, where it remained online for six hours.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi warns of the dangers that social media poses, particularly to children and teenagers. The risks include addiction, overstimulation, and damage to self-confidence and self-esteem, while also serving as a platform for radicalization and the dissemination of disinformation.

The reality of social media's impact on mental health is a complex issue that goes beyond the screens we are so accustomed to. It is an issue that warrants attention and action, much like the public health campaigns against smoking in the past. As Adveta Dwivedi, a marketing expert, concisely puts it, social media can contribute to anxiety, depression, loneliness, decreased self-esteem, and a distorted reality due to comparisons with the curated lives of others.