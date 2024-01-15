en English
Policy

Proposed Second Home Tax in Norfolk’s ‘Chelsea-on-Sea’ Could Generate Millions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
Proposed Second Home Tax in Norfolk's 'Chelsea-on-Sea' Could Generate Millions

West Norfolk Council, in a move that could significantly bolster its coffers, is mulling over an additional levy on second homes. The proposed tax could potentially generate over 6.5 million in revenue, with a substantial contribution from Norfolk’s ‘Chelsea-on-Sea’ coast, notorious for its high concentration of non-principal residences. Notably, Brancaster and Burnham Market are likely to contribute over 1 million and 400,000 respectively to this tax revenue.

Addressing Financial Strains and Housing Shortage

The tax initiative, which stipulates a 100% premium on council tax for homes not used as primary residences, is designed to alleviate the council’s financial strain and address the pressing issue of local housing scarcity. The council currently has almost 1,500 people queued up for council housing, and this new tax could serve as a potent tool to tackle the issue.

Revenue Distribution and Opposition to the Tax

Despite the potentially significant revenue, the local parishes where these second homes are located would receive a relatively small share. The lion’s share, 75.3% to be precise, would go to County Hall. The proposed tax has sparked vehement opposition from locals who contend that second home owners, who substantially support the local economy, should not be excessively burdened. The detractors further argue that owners of holiday lets, who currently pay business rates instead of council tax, should bear a larger tax load.

Impact on Local Businesses and Future Decisions

The council tax premium has also raised concerns about its potential repercussions on local businesses that rely heavily on seasonal visitors. The proposed tax changes are slated to be voted on later this month. If approved, the new tax would not come into effect until April 2025. Recently, in a bid to address the housing shortage, Burnham Market residents voted to restrict new builds from being purchased as weekend retreats, ensuring they serve as primary residences instead.

