Ohio EPA Grants Combat Illegal Tire Dumping

Ohio's environmental health is set to benefit as the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) takes a stand against the illegal dumping of scrap tires. The state agency has launched a proactive initiative, awarding grants to various communities, including Youngstown, aimed at enhancing awareness and proper scrap tire management.

Addressing the Scrap Tire Menace

Ohio is home to approximately 8,000 businesses engaged in tire removal from vehicles. Despite the majority of these used tires being recycled or reused, a significant number are not managed appropriately, giving rise to substantial environmental and health hazards. Improperly stored tires can become a source of water pollution and act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes, thereby posing a threat to public health.

Grants to Educate and Empower

The Youngstown City Health District has been awarded a $20,000 grant as part of this initiative. The funding will enable the district to educate around 90 local businesses about the correct procedures for managing and disposing of scrap tires. The purpose is not merely to disseminate information but to empower business owners to take responsible action towards better waste management.

Costs and Consequences of Illegal Dumping

Lisa Hall, an environmental health technician, underscored the significance of such initiatives. Proper tire disposal costs are often too high for many, leading to illegal dumping in streams and on land. This irresponsible practice causes significant harm to the environment and contributes to health risks. Besides Youngstown, four other Ohio communities have also received grants to implement scrap tire education programs.

The Ohio EPA Director announced a total of $100,000 being distributed to various districts to educate more than 400 businesses about best practices for scrap tire management. This measure is part of a broader strategy to combat illegal tire dumping and improve overall environmental health in the state.