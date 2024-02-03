Nebraska Embarks on Ambitious Plan to Halve Recidivism by 2030

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has embarked on an ambitious journey to alter the landscape of its correctional system. In an unprecedented move, the department has launched a comprehensive plan, Transform Nebraska, to significantly cut down recidivism by the end of this decade. The initiative is an integral part of a national drive, Reentry 2030, steered by the Council of State Governments' Justice Center, and backed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Revamping Correctional Standards

The initiative comes at a pivotal time when Nebraska's recidivism rate stood at a concerning 30% in 2019. The plan aims to slash this number in half, marking a significant leap in correctional standards and rehabilitation efforts. The department intends to achieve this dramatic shift through a series of targeted efforts. On the education front, it seeks to boost the percentage of inmates with a high school diploma or GED equivalency from the current 50% to an impressive 80%. Moreover, it plans to swell enrollment in college coursework by 50%, contributing to the intellectual development of those incarcerated.

Enhancing Life Skills

The department isn't stopping at academics. In a bid to equip inmates with skills that can help them reintegrate into society, the department plans to expand tablet programming for inmates and bolster vocational and life skills programming. The plan focuses on the holistic development of inmates, preparing them for life beyond prison walls.

Empowering Inmates

The ambitious plan also revolves around ensuring that all inmates leave prison with crucial documents like birth certificates and Social Security cards. This move aims to alleviate bureaucratic barriers that could hinder their reintegration. In addition, inmates will be enrolled in Medicaid, ensuring they have access to vital healthcare services. A key component of the plan is supporting employment placement within 30 days of parole, a move that can significantly ease the transition process and minimize the likelihood of reoffending.

Collaboration is Key

The creation of the Nebraska Reentry Council will supplement these efforts. Stakeholders from various state agencies and organizations will be involved, fostering a collaborative approach to this pressing issue. Corrections Director, Rob Jeffreys, stressed the need for a statewide collaborative effort and pledged that progress would be monitored, and policies would be adjusted as necessary.