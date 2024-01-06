Historic Grange Lido to be Preserved with Stone Infill: Restoration Efforts Progress Despite Delays

In the picturesque seaside town of Grange-over-Sands, a monument of yesteryears has been given a new lease of life. The Grange Lido, a Grade II listed Art-Deco building and the last seaside lido in the north-west, has been filled with 2,000 tonnes of stone. This unconventional method is a part of a concerted effort to preserve the structure and facilitate public access to this historic site, which has been closed since 1993.

Historic Seaside Lidos: A Vanishing Heritage

Grange Lido is recognized as one of the few remaining examples of historic seaside lidos in the UK. These were once bustling hubs of community activity and leisure, offering a unique blend of architectural grandeur and the simple pleasure of open-air swimming. However, many such lidos have succumbed to changing social tastes and financial pressures over the years, leaving only a handful to remind us of a bygone era.

Preservation Over Restoration

In November 2022, the South Lakeland District Council (SLDC) allocated £1,793,800 to the preservation project, with £1m of this sum coming from the Government’s Coast Communities fund. However, it’s crucial to note that this funding is earmarked for maintaining the lido’s structural integrity and enabling public access, rather than restoring it as a swimming pool. The task of full restoration falls on the shoulders of the Save Grange Lido Community Benefit Society, an entity dedicated to raising funds for this purpose.

Work Underway Amid Delays

Despite the council reorganization causing delays, progress is being made on the site. Work has begun to strengthen the seawall and refurbish a nearby play area. The stone infill in the pool is a temporary measure designed to ensure safety and facilitate construction work. The campaign group remains resolute and optimistic, continuing their fundraising efforts. One such recent initiative was a charity swim across the English Channel, which raised a commendable £8,110. As the stones fill the pool and the sound of construction echoes across the site, the vision of a reborn Grange Lido is slowly, but surely, taking shape.