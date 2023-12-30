Guernsey’s Green Move: Vehicle Import Costs to Reflect Pollution Levels from 2024

As the dawn of 2024 approaches, the island of Guernsey is set to enact a significant policy shift. The cost of importing vehicles to this picturesque Channel Island will undergo an increase, a move designed not merely to keep pace with inflation but to address an urgent environmental concern: transportation pollution. Guernsey’s new import duties will be tied to the pollution levels of the vehicles, introducing new tiered bandings that will have a profound impact on the choices made by the island’s residents when it comes to their means of transportation.

Driving the Change

The new system is structured such that vehicles with larger engines, which typically produce more pollution, will incur higher import fees. This policy applies universally to all types of vehicles, including motorbikes, that are imported and registered in Guernsey for the first time. By adjusting the importing costs to mirror those in nearby jurisdictions like Jersey and the UK, Guernsey aims to promote more environmentally friendly transportation choices.

‘Polluter Pays’ Principle

The driving force behind this policy change is the ‘polluter pays’ principle. Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, an advocate of the new bandings, contends that they will ensure individuals making efforts to reduce their emissions won’t be financially penalized for the choices of others who opt for higher-emission vehicles. This is a significant move towards a more sustainable future, where those who contribute more to pollution bear a heavier financial burden.

Revenue for Public Transport

A noteworthy aspect of this policy change is the allocation of the revenue generated. The increased import duties will primarily fund improvements in public bus travel, reinforcing Guernsey’s commitment towards sustainable transport solutions. This not only serves as a deterrent for high-emission vehicle use but also encourages the residents to embrace public transport, reducing the overall carbon footprint of the island.