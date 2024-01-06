en English
Family Pleads for Community Help in Christmas Eve Homicide Case

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
Family Pleads for Community Help in Christmas Eve Homicide Case

In a heartfelt plea to the Las Vegas community, the family of Robert Glenn, who tragically lost his life on Christmas Eve, is asking for public assistance. Glenn was fatally shot around 8:45 p.m. near St. Louis Avenue and Fremont Street, in the East valley of Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are still on the hunt for three suspects linked to the crime, who remain at large after an altercation with Glenn outside his residence.

Community Assistance in Investigation

Glenn’s bereaved family is urging anyone with information about the incident to step forward and contribute to the investigation. In a bid to bring closure to the heinous act, Glenn’s sister, Shuvon Johnson, has been vocal about her grief and the family’s need for justice. Johnson described Glenn as a charismatic individual with an infectious laugh, emphasizing his importance to their family unit.

“They deserve to be in jail,” Johnson said of the culprits. “They deserve to pay for murdering my brother.” Glenn, a father and pet owner, left behind a dog, now taken in by Johnson.

Public Appeal for Funeral Expenses

In addition to seeking justice, the family is also grappling with funeral expenses. They have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover these costs, appealing to the community’s sense of empathy and solidarity.

Police Urge for Information

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are urging anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Homicide or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers. The plea echoes the family’s call for assistance, reinforcing the importance of community cooperation in solving the case and delivering justice for Glenn and his family.

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

