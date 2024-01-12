en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Policy

ED Discovers Recruitment Scam in KOMUL; Implicates Congress MLA

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
ED Discovers Recruitment Scam in KOMUL; Implicates Congress MLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India has unearthed a significant recruitment scam within the Kolar-Chikkaballapura District Co-operative Milk Producers Union (KOMUL), revealing a complex web of political influence and financial transgressions. Congress Malur MLA K Y Nanjegowda, chairman of both the Malur Land Grant Committee and the dairy cooperative, stands at the heart of these allegations.

Unmasking the Scam

Investigations have revealed that the recruitment process at KOMUL was manipulated, with seats within the cooperative reportedly sold for sums ranging from Rs 20 to 30 lakhs each. Furthermore, it is alleged that certain politicians referred candidates for these positions, with 30 such referrals being accommodated. The recruitment committee, chaired by Nanjegowda, is accused of completely manipulating the interview process, thereby compromising the integrity of the cooperative.

Seizure of Assets and Documents

The probe into these accusations led the ED to conduct searches at the properties of Nanjegowda and his associates. These actions resulted in the seizure of over Rs 25 lakh in cash, documents related to movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 50 crore, and various incriminating documents and digital data. The findings indicate a deeper malfeasance, implicating Nanjegowda in the illegal allotment of government land worth Rs 150 crore in Kolar.

Political Repercussions and Denials

As the allegations pile up, Nanjegowda has countered by claiming that he is the target of political rivals. His confidence in emerging clean from the situation, however, is yet to be tested as the investigation continues to unfold. The political and legal implications of this scam could be far-reaching, affecting not only the involved individuals but also the reputation of KOMUL and the trust of its stakeholders.

The ED’s probe into this recruitment scam and the alleged illegal land allotment signifies a serious commitment to uprooting corruption. The ongoing investigation is expected to shed more light on the extent of the scam, the individuals involved, and the total sum of money exchanged in this unscrupulous process. The revelations from this case underscore the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct within public institutions and cooperatives.

0
Policy
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Policy

See more
5 hours ago
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi (AIIMS) has announced a series of proactive measures to combat the issue of patients and their attendants sleeping outside the institute’s premises. This initiative was launched in response to media reports highlighting the problem, which prompted the investigation by the AIIMS director. Investigation Findings and
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
Alabama Heats Up Debate on School Choice Ahead of Legislative Session and Election
24 hours ago
Alabama Heats Up Debate on School Choice Ahead of Legislative Session and Election
Beverley Recycling Centre Plans Face Public and Council Objections
1 day ago
Beverley Recycling Centre Plans Face Public and Council Objections
The Future of Elite Education: A Look at Labour's Proposed Tax Changes for Private Schools
8 hours ago
The Future of Elite Education: A Look at Labour's Proposed Tax Changes for Private Schools
U.S. Inflation Surges in December, Surpassing Economists' Predictions
19 hours ago
U.S. Inflation Surges in December, Surpassing Economists' Predictions
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
21 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
6 seconds
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
45 seconds
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
1 min
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
1 min
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
2 mins
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
2 mins
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
2 mins
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
2 mins
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
2 mins
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
53 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app