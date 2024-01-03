East Grand Forks City Council Adopts New Cell Phone Use Policy

In an era increasingly defined by digital communication, the East Grand Forks City Council is taking a formal stance on cell phone usage among city employees. With this move, the Council replaces the previous system where employees received reimbursements for personal phone use, substituting it with a policy that prohibits conducting personal business on city-issued phones. This policy represents the city’s first formal approach to cell phone usage, reflecting the need for clear guidelines in our interconnected world.

The New Cell Phone Policy

The policy signals a significant step towards a digital governance model that emphasizes transparency and accountability. It stipulates that any violation of the rule, such as conducting personal business on city-issued phones, can result in strict disciplinary actions. Besides, the city makes it clear that the details of calls made on these phones will be considered public records, a move intended to ensure accountability and deter misuse.

Other Council Actions

In addition to the new cell phone policy, the Council has authorized the purchase of new Motorola radios for emergency services. This decision comes in response to the service discontinuation for the current models, with the purchase expected to cost over $200,000. Furthermore, with the adoption of a new sick time policy that aligns with state law, the Council is taking steps to safeguard employee welfare. The Council also approved a labor agreement with the Law Enforcement Labor Services, further strengthening its commitment to the welfare of its employees.

Future Collaborations

In a move to boost the city’s infrastructure, the Council renewed its agreement with Bird Rides Inc. for shared scooters, promoting eco-friendly mobility. Moreover, the Council approved a memorandum with American Crystal Sugar to explore the possibility of the city handling a portion of the company’s wastewater. The study to determine this possibility could potentially be funded by American Crystal, reflecting the city’s strategic partnerships for sustainable growth.