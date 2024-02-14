Caerphilly Council Tips Now Welcome Seven-Seater Vehicles Without Permit

Clarity on Caerphilly Council Tips: Seven-Seater Vehicles Welcome Without Permit

After recent changes to household waste rules caused confusion, Caerphilly County Borough Council has set the record straight, confirming that residents with seven-seater vehicles can enter council tips or Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) without a permit.

Confusion Over New Household Waste Rules

Following modifications to the rules on 12th February, some residents encountered difficulties when attempting to access HRCs with their seven-seater cars. Staff turned away a number of residents, leading to frustration and confusion.

In response to the situation, Cllr Chris Morgan, the Cabinet Member responsible for waste, clarified the council's stance on the matter, stating, "Seven-seater cars are allowed to enter our Household Recycling Centres without a permit." This declaration should bring relief to many residents who were unsure about the new regulations.

Pre-Sorting Waste: A Requirement for All Residents

While seven-seater vehicle owners can breathe a sigh of relief, Cllr Morgan emphasized that all residents must pre-sort their recycling and non-recycling waste before visiting an HRC. This measure aims to streamline the waste disposal process and ensure the centres operate efficiently.

Cllr Morgan explained, "All residents must pre-sort their recycling and non-recycling waste before visiting a Household Recycling Centre. This helps us manage the waste effectively and maintain a clean, safe environment for both staff and visitors."

Permits Still Required for Specific Vehicle Types

Although seven-seater cars no longer need a permit, the council maintains that permits are necessary for specific vehicle types listed on their website. These include vans, pickups, trailers, and vehicles towing a trailer.

By addressing the confusion surrounding seven-seater vehicles and reiterating the pre-sorting requirement, Caerphilly County Borough Council aims to make the waste disposal process smoother and more efficient for its residents.

As of 14th February 2024, residents with seven-seater cars can enter council tips without a permit, provided they pre-sort their waste. This clarification comes as welcome news to those who were previously unsure about the new household waste rules.