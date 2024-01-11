en English
Politics

Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations

In a move signaling a crackdown on solid waste management violations, Khuong Sreng, the governor of Phnom Penh, has announced that stringent enforcement actions, including fines, will be taken against individuals and entities found to be neglecting the city’s waste management regulations. The commencement of this drive dates back to January 8, following the guidelines issued by the Phnom Penh Municipal Administration in September 2021.

Guidelines and Compliance

The issued guidelines delineated procedures for the appropriate segregation, packaging, storage, and disposal of solid waste. While the majority of Phnom Penh’s residents have been compliant with these guidelines, a minority continues to dismiss the prescribed best practices. Noncompliance could lead to fines as per existing laws and regulations, and in severe cases, it may even result in the temporary suspension of business licenses.

Support for Strict Measures

Endorsing the administration’s stringent approach, Chum Huot, president of the Lover Environment and Society Association, expressed that fines would act as a deterrent against littering and would encourage adherence to waste management protocols. The administration has thus received backing from environmental circles for its tough stance.

Phnom Penh’s Waste Management Challenges

Phnom Penh faces significant waste management challenges. The city generates approximately 3,000 tonnes of garbage daily, of which just over 20% is recycled. The widespread use of plastic bags exacerbates the issue, with an average individual using about five bags per day. This usage amounts to a staggering 57 tonnes of plastic waste generated daily. Furthermore, Cambodia’s overall consumption of plastic bags stands at around 56 million daily, equating to 279 tonnes. This staggering figure underscores the urgency of effective waste management in the city and the country at large.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

