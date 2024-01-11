en English
BNN Newsroom

PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii

As the sun rises over the Waialae Country Club on the island of Oahu, a fresh face will be seen on the greens of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Joe Highsmith, a 23-year-old rookie, has secured a position in the tournament following the withdrawal of Aaron Baddeley. This marks not only a significant stride in Highsmith’s burgeoning career but a reshuffling of the deck in a tournament featuring 54 of the top 100 and 22 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

A fortuitous turn for Highsmith

Highsmith, originally the fifth alternate upon setting foot in Hawaii, will now take to the course with Baddeley’s 7:10 a.m. tee time. His companions for this pivotal event will be Charley Hoffman and Tyson Alexander, both seasoned players of the game. This is a continuation of Highsmith’s impressive golf trajectory, having been part of the national championship-winning team at Pepperdine in 2021.

Highsmith’s journey to the PGA Tour

Highsmith’s entry into the PGA Tour was marked by his outstanding performance on the Korn Ferry Tour. He significantly leapt up the points list by finishing T-2 and T-3 in the final two events. This performance secured his place on the PGA Tour, a testament to his skill and determination. The Sony Open marks his third PGA Tour start, and while he is yet to make a cut in his previous appearances, this could be the tournament that changes it all.

The Sony Open field

The Sony Open is not lacking in talent this year, with notable players such as Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Gary Woodland, and Will Zalatoris taking part. Ludvig Aberg is pegged as the favorite to win the tournament, with Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick also among the top contenders. Regrettably, Julian Suri missed out on a spot in the tournament after losing a playoff in the Monday qualifying round. However, this only amplifies the anticipation and excitement surrounding the Sony Open.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

