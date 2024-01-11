en English
BNN Newsroom

PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley’s Withdrawal

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal

PGA Tour rookie, Joe Highsmith, has secured his berth in the prestigious Sony Open in Hawaii, following the withdrawal of seasoned player Aaron Baddeley. This 23-year-old dynamo, a key member of the 2021 national championship-winning team from Pepperdine, was initially the fifth alternate upon setting foot in Hawaii. However, destiny had other plans, paving the way for Highsmith’s entry into the tournament.

A Stronger Field, A Greater Challenge

This year’s Sony Open is noted for its unusually robust field. With 54 of the top 100 and 22 of the top 50 golfers of the Official World Golf Ranking taking part, the competition is stiffer than ever. Highsmith was one among 12 rookies who took part in the Monday qualifying event, reflecting the depth of the lineup this year.

Highsmith’s Journey to the PGA Tour

Highsmith’s journey to this stage is worth noting. His exceptional displays on the Korn Ferry Tour clinched him a place in the top 20 of the points standings. It was this feat that earned him his coveted place on the PGA Tour. The Sony Open marks his third career Tour start, despite not having made a cut so far. The tournament represents a golden opportunity for Highsmith to carve his name in the annals of professional golfing.

Ripple Effects of Highsmith’s Inclusion

Highsmith’s last-minute inclusion in the tournament had a domino effect on other players. Julian Suri, for instance, narrowly missed out on a place in the tournament due to the timing of Baddeley’s withdrawal. However, such are the vagaries of professional sports, where timing and opportunity often hold the key.

The Sony Open in Hawaii, with its full cast of 144 players, is all set to commence at the Waialae Country Club. Other notable participants include Chan Kim, making his debut as a PGA TOUR member and banking on his home advantage, Hideki Matsuyama, who put on an impressive show at the Waialae in 2022, and Will Zalatoris, returning to the fray after a significant layoff due to surgery.

All eyes will now be on Highsmith as he steps onto the green, ready to swing his way into the golfing elite during this challenging and exciting tournament.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

BNN Newsroom

