PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley’s Withdrawal

As the sun was still rubbing the sleep from its eyes, the manicured greens of the Sony Open in Hawaii welcomed PGA Tour rookie, Joe Highsmith, as he took his early 7:10 a.m. tee time, a spot inherited from the seasoned pro, Aaron Baddeley. Highsmith, a 23-year-old golfing prodigy, expressed a sense of gratitude and excitement for the opportunity.

A Career on the Rise

Highsmith’s journey to the greens of Hawaii bears the mark of a rising star. The young golfer was a pivotal player in Pepperdine’s national championship team in 2021. His performance in the final two events of the Korn Ferry Tour saw him climb the points list, demonstrating an impressive progression in his career. This golden opportunity to play in the Sony Open is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport.

The Sony Open Welcomes Fresh Talent

Highsmith’s inclusion in the Sony Open marks his third PGA Tour start, a notable achievement for the young golfer. Out of the twelve rookies who tried to qualify on Monday, it was Highsmith who stood tall, securing his spot in the tournament and the chance to play on fresh greens. The Sony Open boasts a robust field this year, featuring 54 of the top 100 and 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

A Missed Opportunity

However, the story isn’t so bright for fellow player, Julian Suri. Baddeley’s eleventh-hour withdrawal from the Sony Open, which opened the door for Highsmith, was a missed opportunity for Suri. The timing of Baddeley’s withdrawal meant that Suri missed out on a spot in the field by a mere 24 hours, a sharp reminder of the razor-thin margins in the world of professional golf.