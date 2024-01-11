en English
Business

PEZA Eyes Massive Investment Inflow at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:45 am EST
In a strategic move to attract foreign investments, officials from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), led by Director-General Tereso Pangan, have descended upon Las Vegas, United States, to take part in the prestigious Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The participation is part of a broader objective to sustain and increase the flow of investments into the Philippines, maintaining the country’s economic momentum.

High Hopes and High Stakes

Pangan, the figurehead of PEZA, presents a picture of optimism regarding the future of investments in the Philippines. He speaks of expectations to attain investment figures akin to those recorded between 2012 and 2015. A target has been set for the current year, aiming for PHP 200 to 250 billion in investments. This ambitious goal follows a year marked by high approval rates for investments.

Diversification: The Road to Growth

As part of its growth strategy, PEZA is looking to diversify the country’s export products. Three key areas have been identified for this diversification – electronic vehicles (EVs), agriculture, and the information technology (IT) industry. The IT industry, in particular, is expected to continue its robust growth, with a projected increase of 10-15%.

Positioning Philippines as an Investment Powerhouse

PEZA is adopting an aggressive stance in marketing the Philippines as an investment hub. This initiative is a testament to the country’s efforts to enhance its economic growth by leveraging international platforms like CES to highlight its investment opportunities. Alongside this, the Department of Trade and Industry is also promoting the Philippines at CES 2024, with their first booth exhibit designed to attract investors and showcase the country’s capabilities in electronics and technology. NEX, a native Filipino company, is also exhibiting their smart UPS, PDU, power strips solutions, and 3D printers at the event, further strengthening the Philippine presence.

Business Investments Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

