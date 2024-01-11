en English
Petition to Pardon Convicts of Pendle Witch Trials Surpasses 10,000 Signatures

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
In a distinct move towards rectification of historical wrongdoings, a petition seeking the pardon of individuals convicted of witchcraft, notably those subjected to the Pendle witch trials of 1612, has amassed over 10,000 signatures. These infamous trials held in Lancaster, led to the execution of ten individuals on Gallows Hill, on the grounds of alleged witchcraft.

The Fight for Justice

Emma Swinton, a representative of the Justice for Witches group, has distinctly labeled the absence of pardons for these convicted individuals as a disgrace. The UK government, acknowledging the petition’s potency, is preparing an official response. Charlotte Meredith, the petition’s initiator, highlighted the Witchcraft Act of 1735, which rescinded previous legislations criminalizing witchcraft and recognized the unfounded basis of accusations that individuals were using demonic magic to inflict harm.

Unpardoned Past

However, despite this repeal, there has been no move to pardon those previously convicted and executed. The House of Commons, acknowledging the petition’s growing traction, has stated that a debate regarding this issue would be considered if the petition gathers 100,000 signatures.

Societal Healing Through Acknowledgement

Swinton, who also made a short film about the trials titled ‘The Witch’s Daughter’, strongly asserts that those who were executed deserve justice. She argues that recognizing and correcting historical injustices is a vital step towards societal healing. The Pendle witch trials have seeped into Lancashire’s folklore, originating from an incident where Alizon Device was accused of cursing a pedlar, thereby igniting a series of accusations and counter-accusations among neighbors, culminating in the tragic executions.

