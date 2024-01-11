Peter Ruis Returns to John Lewis as New Executive Director

Peter Ruis, a seasoned retail industry veteran, is set to rejoin John Lewis Partnership as the new executive director of the John Lewis department store business. This appointment is slated for next week, marking Ruis’ return to the company after a hiatus of around a decade. Ruis, who served John Lewis from 2005 to 2013, returns with a wealth of leadership experience from other key retail companies, including Jigsaw, Anthropologie, and Indigo.

A New Chapter for John Lewis

Ruis will succeed interim leader Naomi Simcock, who has held the helm for nearly a year following the departure of Pippa Wicks. Simcock is not bidding goodbye to the company; instead, she will transition to a new role as operations director for John Lewis. This reshuffling of roles comes as the Partnership seeks to revitalize its business, particularly after reporting losses in the first half of the financial year.

Leadership Expectations and Changes

Ruis, expressing excitement about leading the brand’s transformation, is expected to play a pivotal role in turning around John Lewis’ financial performance. Nish Kankiwala, CEO of JLP, is enthusiastic about welcoming Ruis back to the partnership. He highlighted Ruis’ deep understanding of customers and his passion for the John Lewis brand.

Simcock, too, reflected positively on her interim tenure and expressed eagerness to continue contributing to the company’s leadership in her new role. In the midst of these leadership changes, Sharon White, the chairwoman of JLP, has also announced her planned departure at the end of her tenure in 2025.

Looking Ahead

The appointment of Peter Ruis is seen as integral to the future success of the John Lewis Partnership. With his 30-year career in the retail industry, Ruis brings a deep understanding of customers, brands, and products that will be instrumental in leading the next phase of transformation for the iconic John Lewis brand. As the biggest employee-owned business in the UK, John Lewis sees a huge opportunity to leverage its unique Partner difference to provide exceptional products and service for its customers.