en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Peter Ruis Returns to John Lewis as New Executive Director

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Peter Ruis Returns to John Lewis as New Executive Director

Peter Ruis, a seasoned retail industry veteran, is set to rejoin John Lewis Partnership as the new executive director of the John Lewis department store business. This appointment is slated for next week, marking Ruis’ return to the company after a hiatus of around a decade. Ruis, who served John Lewis from 2005 to 2013, returns with a wealth of leadership experience from other key retail companies, including Jigsaw, Anthropologie, and Indigo.

A New Chapter for John Lewis

Ruis will succeed interim leader Naomi Simcock, who has held the helm for nearly a year following the departure of Pippa Wicks. Simcock is not bidding goodbye to the company; instead, she will transition to a new role as operations director for John Lewis. This reshuffling of roles comes as the Partnership seeks to revitalize its business, particularly after reporting losses in the first half of the financial year.

Leadership Expectations and Changes

Ruis, expressing excitement about leading the brand’s transformation, is expected to play a pivotal role in turning around John Lewis’ financial performance. Nish Kankiwala, CEO of JLP, is enthusiastic about welcoming Ruis back to the partnership. He highlighted Ruis’ deep understanding of customers and his passion for the John Lewis brand.

Simcock, too, reflected positively on her interim tenure and expressed eagerness to continue contributing to the company’s leadership in her new role. In the midst of these leadership changes, Sharon White, the chairwoman of JLP, has also announced her planned departure at the end of her tenure in 2025.

Looking Ahead

The appointment of Peter Ruis is seen as integral to the future success of the John Lewis Partnership. With his 30-year career in the retail industry, Ruis brings a deep understanding of customers, brands, and products that will be instrumental in leading the next phase of transformation for the iconic John Lewis brand. As the biggest employee-owned business in the UK, John Lewis sees a huge opportunity to leverage its unique Partner difference to provide exceptional products and service for its customers.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 seconds ago
Heather Mack Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy in Mother's Bali Murder
In a recent development, Heather Mack, 28, has pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to kill a U.S. citizen on foreign soil. This plea is connected to the brutal 2014 murder of her mother, Sheila Von Wiese Mack, in Bali. The heinous crime was committed by Mack and her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, who physically
Heather Mack Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy in Mother's Bali Murder
Impending Cold Front Threatens to Break US Natural Gas Demand Records
45 seconds ago
Impending Cold Front Threatens to Break US Natural Gas Demand Records
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
1 min ago
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
NewsNation Revamps Programming Lineup, Introduces New Shows
29 seconds ago
NewsNation Revamps Programming Lineup, Introduces New Shows
Booking Holdings' Reverse Stock Split Success: A Beacon for Struggling Travel SPACs
33 seconds ago
Booking Holdings' Reverse Stock Split Success: A Beacon for Struggling Travel SPACs
Historic $100 Million Donation Received by UNCF to Boost HBCUs
34 seconds ago
Historic $100 Million Donation Received by UNCF to Boost HBCUs
Latest Headlines
World News
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
4 mins
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
5 mins
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
10 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
10 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
10 mins
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
10 mins
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
10 mins
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
10 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
11 mins
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
38 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app