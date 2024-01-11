en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Perth Children’s Hospital Nurse Admits to Stealing ADHD Medication

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:34 am EST
Perth Children’s Hospital Nurse Admits to Stealing ADHD Medication

A shocking revelation has emerged from the Perth Children’s Hospital, shaking trust within its walls. Cathryn Davies, a former nurse at the hospital, has admitted to stealing ADHD medication from a colleague’s locker. The incident, which occurred seven months after the tragic death of a young patient, Aishwarya Aswath, has raised concerns about patient safety and the integrity of hospital staff.

Stealing Amidst Grief

Davies was part of the team that attempted to resuscitate Aishwarya Aswath, a responsibility that left a deep imprint. Seven months after the devastating incident, Davies was caught stealing a Ritalin card containing 10 tablets from another nurse’s locker. The violation not only breached trust but also raised questions about the psychological impact of the tragedy on the hospital staff.

The Court’s Verdict

When brought before the court, Davies pleaded guilty and expressed deep remorse and embarrassment for her actions. Her defense attributed the theft to the trauma she experienced following Aishwarya’s death and the subsequent inquest. Despite acknowledging the emotional toll of the inquest on Davies, the court deemed her conduct inappropriate and disappointing. Consequently, she was fined $500 and ordered to pay court costs.

Impact on Public Trust

The incident, occurring in a place dedicated to healing and care, has shaken the public’s trust in the institution. While Davies’ actions might have been an isolated case, it underscores the need for heightened vigilance and support mechanisms for healthcare professionals dealing with traumatic events. The event also highlights the importance of maintaining ethical standards, even in the face of personal distress.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
7 seconds ago
CPI Reflects Sharp Rise in Motor Vehicle Insurance Cost
Amidst the swirling dynamics of the global economy, the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) has signaled a substantial increase in the cost of motor vehicle insurance. Over the past year, a notable rise of 20.3% was recorded, reflecting the broader inflationary trends that are currently sweeping across various sectors. Every vehicle owner understands the
CPI Reflects Sharp Rise in Motor Vehicle Insurance Cost
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Campaign Amid Low Support
29 seconds ago
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Campaign Amid Low Support
Syrian Forces Escalate Tensions with Guided Missile Attack on Turkish Base
43 seconds ago
Syrian Forces Escalate Tensions with Guided Missile Attack on Turkish Base
Felix Tshisekedi Embarks on Second Presidential Term Amidst Africa Cup Fever
13 seconds ago
Felix Tshisekedi Embarks on Second Presidential Term Amidst Africa Cup Fever
World Economic Forum's Annual Report: Trends Reshaping Our Future
18 seconds ago
World Economic Forum's Annual Report: Trends Reshaping Our Future
US Inflation Continues to Rise: Implications and Market Reactions
19 seconds ago
US Inflation Continues to Rise: Implications and Market Reactions
Latest Headlines
World News
Somerset Trojans vs Devonshire Cougars: A Match to Watch in the Football Premier Division
3 mins
Somerset Trojans vs Devonshire Cougars: A Match to Watch in the Football Premier Division
Court Rules Florida Governor Violated First Amendment Rights of State Attorney
4 mins
Court Rules Florida Governor Violated First Amendment Rights of State Attorney
Rep. Jayapal's Verbal Misstep Sparks Humor Amid Serious Trump Discussion
6 mins
Rep. Jayapal's Verbal Misstep Sparks Humor Amid Serious Trump Discussion
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
7 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
The Resurgence of Naval Power in Global Geopolitics: A Profound Shift
9 mins
The Resurgence of Naval Power in Global Geopolitics: A Profound Shift
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Seeks Extension of Mayoral Control Amid Class Size Concerns
9 mins
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Seeks Extension of Mayoral Control Amid Class Size Concerns
Armed Individuals Board Oil Tanker St. Nikolas Near Gulf of Oman
9 mins
Armed Individuals Board Oil Tanker St. Nikolas Near Gulf of Oman
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
9 mins
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
UNC Tar Heels Triumph over Rival N.C. State, Upholding Unbeaten ACC Status
10 mins
UNC Tar Heels Triumph over Rival N.C. State, Upholding Unbeaten ACC Status
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app