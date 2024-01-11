Penelope Rogers: A Beacon of Resilience and Ingenuity in Textile Archaeology

In an era often dominated by the pursuit of scientific advancement, one woman dared to delve into the intricate world of our past. Penelope Rogers, an esteemed archaeologist specializing in textile research, passed away recently at the age of 73. Starting from humble beginnings as a volunteer on archaeological digs in the 1970s, Rogers carved a niche for herself in the world of archaeology and textile research.

A Path Less Travelled

Rogers didn’t let the lack of formal qualifications or gender barriers deter her passion for textiles. Her determination bore fruit when she established Textile Research in 1980. This venture rose to prominence as a major service provider for the analysis of artefacts involving textiles, clothing, animal pelts, and dyes, catering to a client base of 250 worldwide.

Building Bridges to the Past

Rogers’s thirst for knowledge led her to found the Anglo Saxon Lab in 2001. The lab became a magnet for artifacts from across Britain, Europe, and even Canada, providing a unique insight into the Anglo-Saxon culture. Recognizing the need for an efficient dissemination of research findings, Rogers established Pangur Press, a platform for publishing new and obscure reports. This endeavour further cemented her place as a pioneering figure in her field.

A Champion of Textile Archaeology

Rogers’s contributions to the field were recognized nationally, culminating in her authoring a definitive monograph on Anglo-Saxon textiles. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, Rogers was restricted by agoraphobia, a condition that limited her physical world but not her scholarly pursuits. Despite personal challenges, including health issues, the loss of her partner, and housing insecurity, she maintained a positive outlook and achieved significant success in her field.

Her determination and resilience made her a heroic figure, especially to those who knew her well. A friend of 48 years fondly remembers her as an inspiring figure, whose accomplishments were all the more remarkable considering her personal circumstances. Rogers’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of archaeologists and textile researchers, reminding us all that passion and perseverance can overcome the most formidable obstacles.