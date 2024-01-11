Peacock’s ‘Ted’ Prequel: A Nostalgic Dive into Crass Humor and Teenage Struggles

Peacock’s new prequel to the 2012 film ‘Ted,’ ventures into the teenage life of John Bennett and his crass, animated teddy bear friend in 90s’ Massachusetts. Despite a rough start with a 50-minute premiere leaning on offensive material and derogatory terms, the subsequent episodes find their comedic footing in absurdity and goofiness.

Familiar Faces in Unfamiliar Times

The creator of ‘Ted,’ Seth MacFarlane, breathes life into the teddy bear with his distinctive voice and impressive CG effects. The series moves focus from the adult John Bennett, a character previously played by Mark Wahlberg, to a younger version embodied by Max Burkholder. Drawing inspiration from 80s and 90s sitcoms like ‘Roseanne,’ ‘The Simpsons,’ and ‘Married With Children,’ the show also throws in nods to ‘Full House.’

Streaming Freedom: A Boon and a Bane

The liberty offered by streaming platforms allows ‘Ted’ to push boundaries with unfiltered jokes and longer run times. However, this freedom also results in some sloppiness, with certain episodes feeling stretched out. Despite its flaws, the show offers memorable moments and characters, adding depth to the storyline. John’s cousin Blaire and his mother Susan stand out in this regard.

A Reflection of its Titular Character

Ultimately, ‘Ted’ mirrors its titular character’s unapologetic nature, presenting a blend of sharp humor and excessive indulgence. Despite its shortcomings, the series manages to deliver laughs and retains the iconic charm of the original film. Yet, it also raises the question: Does the nostalgia-driven humor and character familiarity offset the reliance on shock value and offensive humor? The answer may vary among viewers, depending on their tolerance for crass comedy and their affection for the original ‘Ted.’