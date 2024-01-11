en English
Business

Pay Raise and Perks: Younger UK Managers’ Conditions for Full-Time Office Return

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
As the dust of the pandemic settles, and offices across the UK reopen, a new dilemma has surfaced. The younger generation of managers, it appears, is not quite ready to return to the traditional work environment without a fight. A recent survey conducted by the UK’s Charified Management Institute has brought some surprising facts to light.

A Raise in Pay: The Top Demand

Half of the managers aged under 35 have voiced their desire for increased salaries if they are to work on-site full time. The majority (55%) are expecting a pay hike within the range of 1-10%. However, 43% are aiming for a raise exceeding this bracket, signaling a bold expectation from the younger management cadre.

Additional Incentives: More than Just Money

While a salary increase stood as the primary demand, it was not the only one. The survey indicated a significant interest (42%) in office perks such as free lunches and travel subsidies among the younger managers. These non-monetary incentives, they believe, could make the transition back to the office more appealing.

Flexible Hours: The Universal Appeal

Interestingly, the allure of flexible hours transcended age groups. It emerged as the most desired incentive, with 40% of managers across the UK expressing a preference for this arrangement. The flexibility to manage their work hours seems to hold an allure that even a pay raise cannot surpass.

The Indifferent Minority and the Work From Home Trend

Despite these demands and incentives, a small percentage (13%) of managers stated that no bait could lure them back to the office full time. This group, though minor, represents a significant shift in work culture. The survey also revealed that currently, over half of the managers are working from home between one and four days a week. Only a quarter of managers are already back in the office full time, indicating a lingering preference for the work-from-home model.

The survey further noted differences in office attendance trends based on sector, company size, and salary levels. Those in the private sector and those earning lower wages were more likely to have returned to the office full time, hinting at the complex interplay of factors influencing the return to office.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

