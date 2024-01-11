en English
BNN Newsroom

Patch 8 Elevates Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with Accessibility Enhancements

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
Patch 8 Elevates Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with Accessibility Enhancements

As of January 11, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a product of Respawn’s innovative game development, has launched Patch 8, a significant update that brings notable enhancements focused on accessibility. The new patch is now accessible to players across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Empowering Players with New Accessibility Features

The latest update introduces a novel high-contrast mode that desaturates the environment, thereby amplifying colors for narrative and gameplay elements. This innovative feature aims to enhance visibility for players, making navigation through the game much more manageable. Patch 8 also brings to the table an audio ping system, a groundbreaking addition that permits players to echolocate objects and interactables, further elevating the gameplay experience.

A New Dimension of Control with Slow Motion Presets

Apart from these, the update unlocks several slow motion presets at 30%, 50%, and 75% speeds. These options are accessible via a shortcut menu, enabling players to have more command over gameplay speed. This innovative feature introduces a whole new dimension of control for players, making the game even more engaging.

Quality Enhancements and Appreciation for Community Feedback

Respawn also rolled out performance and stability fixes across all platforms, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience. The developer heartily expressed gratitude for the community feedback, which played a crucial role in guiding these improvements.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – A Continuum of Success

The Star Wars Jedi series, featuring the protagonist Cal Kestis, embarked with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019. The series continued its success with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release in April 2023. Cameron Monaghan, the actor who breathes life into Cal Kestis, hinted at a third installment of the series, creating a buzz among fans. Stig Asmussen, the former series director who envisioned the series as a trilogy, departed from EA on a high note, having received considerable praise for Jedi Survivor. IGN’s review lauded the game as an exceptional Star Wars experience, hinting that it could lead to the best Star Wars trilogy in three decades.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

