Parents Face Manslaughter Charges in Tragic Infant Death Case

A tragedy that unfolded nearly four years ago has taken a new turn as parents Jack Wheeler, 30, and Melissa Wilband, 27, face charges related to the death of their four-month-old child.

The child, having been admitted to the hospital on April 12, 2020, sadly passed away six days later. Wheeler and Wilband, the father and mother of the deceased infant respectively, are now scheduled to appear at Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court in Cheltenham.

The couple, hailing from the towns of Ledbury and Newent in the Forest of Dean area, have been charged with manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The charges, authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service, mark a significant development in a case that has gripped the local community and beyond.

The severity of the charges underlines the gravity of the situation and the potential consequences Wheeler and Wilband could face if found guilty.