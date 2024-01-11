en English
BNN Newsroom

Papua New Guinea Strives to Restore Order Amid Deadly Riots

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:08 am EST
In a shocking eruption of civil disorder, Papua New Guinea is grappling with violent unrest, the death toll having climbed to at least 16. The nation’s two largest cities, Port Moresby and Lae, have been left smoldering, the aftermath of rioting and looting that has rocked the country.

Unrest Sparked by Pay Dispute

The turmoil initially ignited due to a protest by security personnel and civil servants against a payroll error. This seemingly administrative mistake has spiraled into a violent outburst of public discontent, underscoring the country’s socio-economic fragility as it battles high unemployment and increasing living costs.

Governments’ Response to the Crisis

Prime Minister James Marape has taken decisive action, deploying over 1,000 troops and declaring a 14-day state of emergency in an attempt to restore order. The government has attributed the wage deductions that sparked the riots to an administrative error, promising to rectify the issue promptly.

The Broader Implications

However, the unrest has far-reaching implications beyond the immediate violence. The escalating tensions have stirred concerns about Papua New Guinea’s political stability and economic challenges. Six MPs have already resigned from the Marape government over the violence, and a vote of no confidence in Marape’s leadership is looming, set to expire next month.

The government is thus not only striving to restore order in the face of this deadly unrest but also to maintain political stability amidst this crisis. As the nation hopes to return to normalcy, the world watches closely, bearing witness to a country grappling with its socio-economic realities while striving to maintain peace and order.

BNN Newsroom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

