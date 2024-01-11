Papua New Guinea in Chaos: Unprecedented Violence Erupts in Major Cities

In Papua New Guinea, an unprecedented outbreak of violence has claimed at least 16 lives, plunging the nation’s two largest cities, Port Moresby and Lae, into chaos. The rioting and looting, fueled by a dispute over pay deductions among police officers, soldiers, prison staff, and public servants, have led to widespread destruction and the declaration of a state of emergency.

Rampant Unrest: A Nation in Turmoil

The events have sparked a significant response from the government, which has suspended the Police Commissioner and deployed over 1,000 members of the PNG Defence Force in a bid to restore order. The riots have resulted in extensive looting, with businesses, particularly those owned by Chinese immigrants, bearing the brunt of the violence. Buildings have been set ablaze, and the streets are rife with tension as the government grapples with the crisis.

The Underlying Issues: A Crisis Unfolding

Despite its diversity and rich natural resources, Papua New Guinea, the most populous South Pacific nation after Australia, has been wrestling with escalating tribal violence and civil unrest in its remote regions. The current upheaval, however, touches the urban heart of the nation. High unemployment and increased living costs have fueled the discontent, pushing the country towards the precipice of a deeper crisis.

The International Response: A Call for Calm

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has appealed for calm, stating that his government has yet to receive any requests for assistance from its closest neighbor. With tensions high and the situation in Papua New Guinea evolving rapidly, the international community watches, hoping for a swift resolution that will bring stability back to this beleaguered nation.