en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Papua New Guinea in Chaos: Unprecedented Violence Erupts in Major Cities

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:09 am EST
Papua New Guinea in Chaos: Unprecedented Violence Erupts in Major Cities

In Papua New Guinea, an unprecedented outbreak of violence has claimed at least 16 lives, plunging the nation’s two largest cities, Port Moresby and Lae, into chaos. The rioting and looting, fueled by a dispute over pay deductions among police officers, soldiers, prison staff, and public servants, have led to widespread destruction and the declaration of a state of emergency.

Rampant Unrest: A Nation in Turmoil

The events have sparked a significant response from the government, which has suspended the Police Commissioner and deployed over 1,000 members of the PNG Defence Force in a bid to restore order. The riots have resulted in extensive looting, with businesses, particularly those owned by Chinese immigrants, bearing the brunt of the violence. Buildings have been set ablaze, and the streets are rife with tension as the government grapples with the crisis.

The Underlying Issues: A Crisis Unfolding

Despite its diversity and rich natural resources, Papua New Guinea, the most populous South Pacific nation after Australia, has been wrestling with escalating tribal violence and civil unrest in its remote regions. The current upheaval, however, touches the urban heart of the nation. High unemployment and increased living costs have fueled the discontent, pushing the country towards the precipice of a deeper crisis.

The International Response: A Call for Calm

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has appealed for calm, stating that his government has yet to receive any requests for assistance from its closest neighbor. With tensions high and the situation in Papua New Guinea evolving rapidly, the international community watches, hoping for a swift resolution that will bring stability back to this beleaguered nation.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
The AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football, Culture, and Unity
In an electrifying display of unity, culture, and athletic prowess, the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 is set to ignite the global football stage. This year, the tournament returns to the vibrant shores of Côte d’Ivoire, marking the second time since 1984 that the Ivorian nation hosts this prestigious event. As the clock
The AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football, Culture, and Unity
Australia's Rental Crisis: A Deep Dive into the Alarming Decline in Listings
33 seconds ago
Australia's Rental Crisis: A Deep Dive into the Alarming Decline in Listings
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
37 seconds ago
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony
3 seconds ago
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony
Artificial Intelligence and QR Codes: The New Frontier in Scams
3 seconds ago
Artificial Intelligence and QR Codes: The New Frontier in Scams
Catastrophic Congo River Flooding: A Dire Reminder of the Climate Crisis
13 seconds ago
Catastrophic Congo River Flooding: A Dire Reminder of the Climate Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Cholera Crisis in Zambia: Desperate Plea for Help as City Shutdown Looms
2 mins
Cholera Crisis in Zambia: Desperate Plea for Help as City Shutdown Looms
Asian Cup 2024: The Star Players to Watch Out For
2 mins
Asian Cup 2024: The Star Players to Watch Out For
Kenyan Athlete Sarah Chepchirchir Faces Doping Suspension Again
6 mins
Kenyan Athlete Sarah Chepchirchir Faces Doping Suspension Again
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
6 mins
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
7 mins
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
7 mins
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
9 mins
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
10 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
12 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app