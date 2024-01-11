en English
BNN Newsroom

Papua New Guinea Government Acts to Restore Order Amid Deadly Riots and Looting

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
In a state of increasing disarray, Papua New Guinea currently faces widespread rioting and looting, leading to serious turmoil across the country. Particularly impacted are the two largest cities, Port Moresby and Lae, with reports of extensive damage and parts of the urban centers set ablaze. With the death toll currently standing at 16, the government is taking bold steps to restore order and prevent further chaos.

A State of Emergency Declared

Triggered by a dispute over pay reductions, the unrest led to a significant number of police officers, soldiers, prison staff, and public servants walking off their jobs. The government, led by Prime Minister James Marape, swiftly responded to the escalating violence by declaring a state of emergency and suspending key ministers and the police commissioner. Over 1,000 troops were put on standby, ready to restore order and control the spiraling situation.

Addressing the Root Cause

The prime minister acknowledged the grievances brought about by the unexplained reductions in paychecks of public servants. He promised to rectify the administrative errors that led to the unexpected pay cuts. While he recognized the frustration among the affected public servants, he emphasized the need for peaceful resolution and condemned the widespread looting and violence.

Grave Impact and the Road Ahead

The riots have resulted in significant loss of life and property, with fears of further violence after dusk. Chinese nationals and businesses have reportedly been targeted during the riots, leading to heightened tension. The national government, in collaboration with local law enforcement, is actively working to restore order and establish a sense of normalcy. The situation remains tense, and as the country grapples with the aftermath of these destructive events, the government’s actions in the coming days will be crucial in determining Papua New Guinea’s path towards stability.

BNN Newsroom
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

BNN Newsroom

