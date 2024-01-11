en English
Health

Pandemic Fuels Surge in ADHD Diagnoses: Navigating Medication Shortages

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
Amidst the global pandemic’s turmoil, a surge in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) diagnoses and subsequent medication prescriptions, including Focalin and Adderall, has underscored the rising prevalence of the disorder. Now affecting an estimated 11% of the American population, ADHD, characterized by difficulties with focus and impulse control, has seen an increase in adult diagnoses, driven by shifts to home-based work and a greater awareness of adult ADHD.

Rising Demand and Supply Challenges

The rising demand for ADHD medications has led to unprecedented shortages, causing distress among patients and healthcare providers alike. The scarcity of drugs like Focalin and Adderall is attributed to manufacturing issues and the inability to accurately predict demand — a testament to the complexities of managing a health crisis within a global pandemic.

Understanding ADHD Medications

ADHD treatment typically involves stimulant medications like Focalin, Adderall, and Ritalin, and non-stimulant drugs such as Strattera and Intuniv. These drugs work by altering levels of neurotransmitters like norepinephrine and dopamine in the brain. Focalin, produced by Novartis Pharmaceuticals, prevents the reabsorption of dopamine into brain cells, making more dopamine available. Adderall, produced by Teva Pharmaceuticals, increases the release of dopamine and norepinephrine. While they belong to the same family, each has distinct ingredients, uses, and side effects.

Navigating ADHD Treatment

Choosing the most appropriate ADHD treatment requires understanding these options and consulting healthcare professionals. Dosages vary based on individual factors, and potential side effects, while generally mild, can occasionally be severe. Regular consultation with a doctor is crucial to monitor the treatment’s effectiveness and make necessary adjustments. In this time of increased ADHD diagnoses and medication shortages, ensuring patients have access to their necessary medication is a challenge that healthcare providers must navigate diligently.

Health United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

