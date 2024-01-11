en English
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support

Once an advocate and spokesperson for Israeli interests, Pamela Ngubane has undergone a significant transformation. Today, she is a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, a shift that has stirred the international community. This remarkable change in stance, from being a pro-Israel advocate to a pro-Palestine advocate, is a result of a profound introspection and a series of political events that unfolded in Israel.

Pamela Ngubane: A Journey from Israel to Palestine

Ngubane’s initial support for Israel was rooted in her Christian beliefs and the position she held within the South African Friends of Israel. Her role was to build grassroots support for Israel in South Africa. However, by the end of 2022, her perspective shifted drastically. She began to criticize Israel’s actions against Palestinians, which she now compares as worse than the apartheid in South Africa.

An Awakening

The turning point for Ngubane was the formation of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in December 2022, which included far-right parties. This new government made decisions such as the Huwara pogrom and the rescinding of the Disengagement Act that were contrary to the ideals of peace. These actions were a revelation for Ngubane, exposing her to the harsh realities of Israeli policies. She realized that her pro-Israel work involved spreading misinformation on behalf of Zionists, a reality she believes contradicts the teachings of the Bible.

A New Advocate for Palestine

These revelations prompted Ngubane to resign from her position in April 2023. She decided to advocate for Palestine, seeking to rectify the ‘evil’ she felt she had unknowingly contributed to. Her advocacy is not just about verbal support but involves exposing the biased media representation in South Africa, which she attributes to a strong global Zionist lobby and propaganda network. Ngubane has criticized the use of Jewish history and the Holocaust as means to deter criticism of Israel due to fears of being labeled antisemitic.

Today, Ngubane’s voice reverberates across the globe, challenging misconceptions and stirring conversations about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Her journey from advocating for Israel to supporting Palestine is a testament to her courage and her relentless pursuit of truth and justice.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

