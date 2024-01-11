en English
Accidents

Pain Into Purpose Bermuda: Turning Tragedy into a Crusade for Road Safety

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Pain Into Purpose Bermuda: Turning Tragedy into a Crusade for Road Safety

The roads of Bermuda are set to witness a sea of blue, as citizens unite under the banner of Pain Into Purpose Bermuda, a charity organization dedicated to road safety awareness. This initiative, born out of personal tragedy, commemorates individuals impacted by road accidents, transforming their stories into a powerful call for change. In the heart of this movement is Antoniette Burgess, mother of 16-year-old Kijani Burgess, who tragically lost his life in a scooter accident on January 13, 2020. Pain Into Purpose emerged from this loss, a beacon of hope and resilience, steering the community towards safer roads and kinder hearts.

Sea of Blue Day: A Collective Stand for Road Safety

The Sea of Blue Day, a cornerstone initiative of Pain Into Purpose Bermuda, urges Bermudians to wear blue in memory of Kijani and others affected by road accidents. This annual event, in collaboration with the Kijani Burgess Dream Award, also features a unique tag day celebration. Participants receive pens adorned with the charity’s logo, a symbol to carry with them, a constant reminder of the importance of road safety and the lives that hang in the balance.

From Tragedy to Transformation: The Mission of Pain Into Purpose

The charity’s mission extends beyond raising awareness. Antoniette Burgess, driven by her personal loss, aims to provide educational funding to deserving students through the Kijani Burgess Dream Award. She also encourages the community to engage in random acts of kindness in memory of road accident victims, fostering a culture of empathy and support. The organization is also compiling a book of stories, a testament to the lives touched by road accidents, giving a voice to the silent grief carried by many.

Global Concerns: Road Safety in the Spotlight

Meanwhile, across the globe in Bangladesh, the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) is also making strides towards safer roads. The NRSC has formed a committee to review the national road safety strategic action plan, aiming to reduce road accidents by half by 2024. The committee is also exploring the implementation of electric vehicle registration and operation guidelines and introducing a road safety audit for the first time. However, the city continues to grapple with a rising number of road accidents, attributed to reckless driving, unfit vehicles, and poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Pain Into Purpose Bermuda’s initiatives and the global efforts towards road safety underscore the urgent need to address this issue. As the world navigates through these challenging times, the hope is for a future where tragedies like Kijani’s are memories of a past left behind, and safer roads become the new norm.

Accidents Bermuda
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

