en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Own a Piece of ‘The Crown’: Netflix Series Props and Costumes Go on Auction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Own a Piece of ‘The Crown’: Netflix Series Props and Costumes Go on Auction

In a one-of-a-kind event, iconic pieces from the globally popular Netflix series ‘The Crown’ are set to go under the hammer in London. The auction will feature over 450 items from the show, including replicas of royal costumes and props, offering fans and collectors an opportunity to own a slice of the historical drama that has enthrallingly depicted the life of the British royal family.

The Crown Auction: A Royal Affair

From Princess Diana’s engagement ring to a reproduction of the Gold State Coach, the auction promises a wide range of items that have played an integral part in the show’s narrative. Costumes, props, and sets that have lent authenticity and grandeur to the series will be on display at Bonhams in London before they are auctioned off on February 7th.

Charitable Cause Behind the Event

More than just a spectacle for enthusiasts, the auction serves a charitable cause. The proceeds from this unique event will be channeled towards establishing a scholarship program at the National Film and Television School. This initiative reflects the show’s commitment to fostering talent and contributing to the art of filmmaking.

Enthusiasm and Expectations

Given the show’s immense popularity and the unique nature of the items on offer, the auction is expected to garner significant attention from across the globe. It not only offers fans a chance to own a part of their favorite series but also extends an opportunity for television memorabilia collectors to add some truly unique pieces to their collections.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
24 seconds ago
Business Executives Challenge Asset Seizure in Nigeria: A Financial Feud Unfolds
In a riveting development, a consortium of Nigerian business moguls have staunchly objected to the confiscation of approximately K120 million from 21 bank accounts held with Ecobank Zambia. This group of executives, whose identities remain undisclosed, argue that the funds in question are lawfully theirs, challenging the non-conviction based forfeiture to the Nigerian State. They
Business Executives Challenge Asset Seizure in Nigeria: A Financial Feud Unfolds
Be Group Gains $30M Investment from VPBank Securities, Eyes Tech Unicorn Status
1 min ago
Be Group Gains $30M Investment from VPBank Securities, Eyes Tech Unicorn Status
U.S. Consumer Prices Surge in December, Unemployment Claims Show Decline
1 min ago
U.S. Consumer Prices Surge in December, Unemployment Claims Show Decline
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
27 seconds ago
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
Dayton, Ohio Mass Shooting: Released Footage Reveals Critical Police Response
37 seconds ago
Dayton, Ohio Mass Shooting: Released Footage Reveals Critical Police Response
Bitcoin Trading Skyrockets as U.S. SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs
39 seconds ago
Bitcoin Trading Skyrockets as U.S. SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs
Latest Headlines
World News
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
2 mins
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
3 mins
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
4 mins
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
4 mins
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
5 mins
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
10 mins
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
12 mins
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
12 mins
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
17 mins
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app