BNN Newsroom

Ottawa’s Connaught Public School Addresses Racial Slur Incidents Among Students

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Ottawa's Connaught Public School Addresses Racial Slur Incidents Among Students

At Connaught Public School, nestled in the heart of Ottawa’s Hintonburg district, primary-age students have been implicated in a series of unsettling incidents involving racial slurs. These episodes, which transpired ahead of the new year break, were deemed serious enough to warrant a mention in the school’s weekly newsletter, thereby prompting a conversation on respect and kindness among the school community.

OCDSB Recognizes the Gravity of the Situation

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) has shown an acute understanding of the severity of these incidents. In their statement, the board recognized that while the students might not have fully grasped the implications of their words, the necessity to address the situation and educate the school community was unarguable. The school has since extended support to the students affected by these incidents.

Parents for Diversity: A Resource for Learning

Parents have been directed towards resources offered by Parents for Diversity, a non-profit organization committed to fostering a discrimination-free educational environment. Letitia Taylor, the vice-chair of Parents for Diversity, acknowledged the rise in such incidents and their often-underreported status, commending the school’s forward-thinking communication strategy and active handling of the issue.

Parents Appreciate the School’s Initiative

Willis Kigenyi, a parent who recently relocated to Ottawa from Uganda, lauded the school’s initiative and emphasized the crucial role parents play in addressing such issues. The proactive approach of Connaught Public School has set an example for other educational institutions in tackling racism, demonstrating the importance of open communication, prompt action, and parental involvement in fostering a respectful and inclusive learning environment.

BNN Newsroom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

BNN Newsroom

